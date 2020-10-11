Six charges, including attempted murder, against a Dubuque teen have been dismissed due to witness issues.
Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt this week approved a prosecutor’s motion in a case against Earnest J. Hunt Jr., now 19. Dismissed were charges of attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, two counts of going armed with intent and two counts of carrying weapons.
“The state’s civilian witnesses are not cooperating with the investigation of this case and have not made themselves available for defense discovery,” stated Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Brigit Barnes in her motion seeking the dismissal. “At this time, the state is unable to prove its case herein.”
Hunt was accused of shooting at Devin M. Mitchell, 19, in an alley near Almond and Ellis streets at about 3:20 p.m. Dec. 24 and, several hours later, of shooting into 515 Almond St. — the address to which Mitchell fled — at least four times. No one was injured, but the building was occupied by three people at the time of the shooting.
Hunt previously pleaded not guilty to the six charges.