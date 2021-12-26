A guide of City of Dubuque recreation activities for winter and spring is now available.

The guide lists information on programs and activities offered by the City of Dubuque Recreation Division. The guide can be found online at bit.ly/3H2JBnt.

Registration for programs opens on Monday, Dec. 27. Call 563-589-4310 or visit cityofdubuque.org/recreation for more information.

