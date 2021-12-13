PEOSTA, Iowa — Peosta City Council members continue to discuss a more-spacious City Hall, but the central question — whether to add on to the existing city offices at Peosta Community Centre — remains unanswered.
During a work session this past week, council members again discussed the recurring topic.
“I think we need to move forward,” said Council Member Doug Hughes. “I’m tired of kicking the can.”
Hughes supports building an addition to the community center to provide city staff with more space until a new municipal center is built elsewhere in the city at some point in the future.
An advantage of this plan is that once city staff move out of the addition, the community center could use the space for programming and activities, Hughes said.
Council members also have discussed the possibility of building a new facility sooner rather than later, without the in-between step of a community center addition.
City Administrator Annette Ernst last week asked council members for guidance on the potential addition, so staff can prepare for any necessary bond measures or budget updates.
“If we do decide perhaps to make this as a public measure, there’s only two days next year that we can do this,” she said.
The Dubuque County Elections Office needs at least 46 days notice ahead of a special election. Ernst told the council that given those parameters, a special election in 2022 only could be held on March 1 or Sept. 13.
Over the past months of discussion, council members have agreed that city staff requires more space than is currently available, Mayor Pro-Tem John Kraft said.
Ernst noted that a long-term vision is important.
“I think it’s really important that we look at what we need for us now and then 40 years in the future,” Ernst said.
In relation to the community center addition plan, Ernst presented the council with a proposal for engineering services from Veenstra & Kimm Inc. The firm would prepare a conceptional master plan for a 5,600-square-foot space to accommodate a minimum of eight staff members and a new City Council chamber.
“I kind of want to plant the seed that as we’re going through this process, we still need to identify what the spatial needs are going to be,” Ernst said. “So it’s not going to hurt to have them start this study, whether it be the 5,600-square-foot addition to the building or whether it’s a new location of 10,000 square feet.”
The plan would focus on a multi-functional space with modular interior walls. The cost of the engineering services would not exceed $6,800.
“With that study, I’d like them to incorporate something that when we leave, it’s usable for the PCC,” Kraft said.
Hughes and Kraft both said that the council needs to be sure it wants to move forward with the addition before doing an engineering survey.
“If we’re doing this study, we’ve all got to agree this is where we’re going to go,” Hughes said.
Council Member Gerry Hess discussed the need to first hear more about what the PCC might use the space for.
Discussion on the topic will continue.
“I think more conversation needs to happen,” Kraft said.
Council members’ next regularly scheduled meeting is on Tuesday, Dec. 14, but an item on City Hall is not on the meeting agenda.