Members of a state board recently declined to issue an advisory opinion requested by Dubuque’s mayor to address the public disclosure of confidential closed-session information.
The Iowa Public Information Board voted, 6-0, with one person absent and two members abstaining, not to issue an advisory opinion.
Buol requested the opinion after then-City Council Member Jake Rios in November released recordings and information from closed-door council discussions of the city manager’s job performance.
IPIB members had discussed numerous versions of a proposed opinion at its last four meetings, carefully scrutinizing draft opinions, which stated there are no sanctions or remedies for public disclosure of information from a closed session. A proposed opinion also stated it is not a violation of Iowa’s open meetings and open records laws for public disclosure of information from a closed session.
However, such conduct contravenes other sections of Iowa law, according to the draft opinion.
Board members, though, were unable to reach a consensus on a non-binding resolution.
In November, Buol asked Dubuque County’s county attorney, C.J. May III, to investigate whether Rios should be removed from office or criminally charged. Rios’ term has since expired.
May previously told the Telegraph Herald the matter remained under investigation, and has not responded to subsequent messages inquiring about the status of the investigation.