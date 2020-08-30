The second thing Dave Birch does immediately after he wakes up is ask God to keep him sober. At the end of the day, the 74-year-old thanks God for another day of sobriety.
Despite this year’s trials, he has more than 14,000 days to be thankful for.
Through the pandemic, he has held close his copy of the Big Book. The basic text used by recovery support groups tells him to keep his house in good order before he tries to care for the next man.
But Birch, of Dubuque, did worry in March when a global pandemic upended the fellowship he has kindled with other people in recovery over the course of four decades.
“My big concern was, when are we going to get this thing back up and running, and how?” he said, sitting inside Dubuque Fellowship Club.
The nonprofit organization occupies a renovated basement at 1166 Main St. and provides meeting and social space for people in recovery and their families. Birch serves as the treasurer.
As states shut down restaurants, barbershops and churches to stave off the spread of COVID-19 — which in the U.S. has been confirmed in 5.9 million people and attributed to more than 182,000 deaths — Birch considered another pandemic.
An estimated 23 million people in the U.S. ages 12 and older are addicted to alcohol or illicit drugs, according to Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. About 72,000 people died from drug overdoses from February 2019 through January of this year, according to the most current figures available.
Substance use disorders are characterized by impairment resulting from repeated use of alcohol or drugs, which can include health problems, loss of relationships and inability to meet major obligations.
Addiction’s roots lie in a combination of biology, environment and development. It is widely considered a treatable brain disorder that has no cure.
Even before the novel coronavirus held its grip on the public, only 1 in 10 Americans with an addiction obtained treatment. But as the country entered a period of lockdown, health professionals saw patients withdraw and the need for services increase.
People most impacted by addiction — those from marginalized backgrounds and with pre-existing health conditions — also comprise the groups struck hardest by COVID-19.
Closing Dubuque Fellowship Club as other facilities shuttered felt like quitting “cold turkey,” said President Ben Andersen, of East Dubuque, Ill.
Twelve-step meetings normally held at the club transitioned online over the video-conferencing platform Zoom. Attendance dropped slightly.
Birch returned to the club daily to inspect the locks, check for leaks and pick up the mail.
“It was like walking into an empty ball stadium,” he said. “It’s just empty. It’s just dark. And there weren’t any friends there. And I missed that.”
If a resurgence leads to another period of sheltering at home, that will be another toll on people living with addiction.
“As humans, we crave that social interaction and connectedness with other people,” said Mary Boots, prevention specialist manager at Substance Abuse Services Center in Dubuque and Manchester, Iowa. “When (people) are advised to take that away, it really impacts … their emotional stability, their mental health, as well as substance use or any type of addictive behaviors.”
TRIGGERS
As the pandemic escalated, so, too, did the havoc it wrought on people who chronically used substances. Dubuque-area health providers saw the signs.
Dr. Nick Edwards, an emergency care physician at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, said in recent months he has treated more patients for alcohol-related problems.
“A lot of them have longstanding alcohol issues, but I think over the time they have been in quarantine, they may have been drinking more than they had been,” he said.
In June and July, MercyOne saw 129 patients with substance use disorders who were hospitalized or admitted to the emergency department, compared to 101 the year prior.
Of concern to many was the reported rise in drug overdoses, particularly among opioid users.
The release of uniform data generally is delayed by several months as public health agencies and hospitals assemble figures, but that which are available illustrate an increase in overdoses during the period that includes the apex of state lockdowns in March, April and May.
The latest provisional figures from Iowa Department of Public Health show there were 106 opioid-involved deaths from January through June, an increase of 37 deaths over 2019.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services likewise reported that opioid overdoses increased 117% statewide from the start of the pandemic through July.
Locally, from Jan. 1 through July 31, Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties saw a combined total of 25 suspected opioid overdoses compared to 15 during the same period the previous year.
In Illinois, which reports data in a different format, the rate of opioid overdoses statewide increased from 0.4 overdoses per 10,000 people in January to 0.63 overdoses per 10,000 in April, according to the most recently published figures.
Public health officials did not respond to requests for additional information.
By way of social isolation and economic stress, the pandemic has created prime conditions for relapse, experts said.
“Being told to isolate, stay at home and disconnect — for a lot of our clients, those are those biggest warning signs,” said Jesse Brogley, an addiction counselor with Unified Community Services, a behavioral health support agency in Lancaster and Dodgeville, Wis. “They can’t have connections with other people. … If they have been laid off from work, there are financial stresses.”
July unemployment rates in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin have more than doubled since the same time last year.
Researchers long have known that addiction isolates substance users, which is why social support and engagement are fundamental to recovery. But when those are no longer available, some return to alcohol or drugs, escalating the problem.
New data from U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that more than 13% of surveyed adults reporting having started or increased substance use to cope with pandemic-related stress.
The consequences could be deadly.
The Well Being Trust and The Robert Graham Center, a policy development division of American Academy of Family Physicians, estimated the pandemic could lead to an additional 75,000 deaths nationally — including a total of 11,000 in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin — from alcohol and drug misuse and suicide.
The safety measures implemented at Opportunity House challenged residents. The Dodgeville sober-living community largely houses people from southwest Wisconsin.
Once the state issued social distancing orders, staff curtailed residents’ trips outside the group home and ended a longstanding practice of permitting visitors. Three women, who could not handle the restrictions, moved out.
“We have had a few people who haven’t been able to see their family,” said Kim Hill, a licensed substance abuse counselor and program director. “We had one lady who really helps her mom out. That has affected her emotional health as well. … We lose them when we say, ‘Sorry, your daughter can’t come over.’”
She said two of the three relapsed.
ZOOMING TO THE LIMIT
At the onset of the pandemic, more than 80% of licensed health providers in Iowa offered telehealth services, according to Iowa Department of Public Health.
But as economies shut down to mitigate the coronavirus’ spread, they scrambled to acquire the necessary equipment and train their staff to administer services remotely.
Turning Point Treatment Center in late March started to conduct most appointments over the telephone or Zoom.
The Dubuque center provides a bevy of services, including outpatient, substance-use-disorder treatment, a component of which is conducted in groups.
Before the pandemic, meetings occurred face-to-face at Turning Point with seven or eight clients for three hours at a time.
But when conducted remotely, a group that size was too large for a Zoom conference, said Courtney Runde, Turning Point coordinator. Sometimes, clients lacked internet access or a device that could run the program, and “Zoom fatigue” set in well before three hours elapsed.
Currently, telehealth group sessions are shorter and the center can no longer feasibly provide intensive outpatient services, which some patients in recovery require.
“I feel like COVID has caused more barriers to care,” she said. “Everyone everywhere is struggling. We are doing our best.”
Yet, Runde added, the switch to telehealth also enabled counselors to administer services to clients who staff otherwise could not have accessed.
Debra Prier, executive director of Substance Abuse Service Center, conveyed a similar note of optimism.
In June, more than 80% of clients attended their scheduled telehealth appointments. The year prior, when appointments were conducted face-to-face, slightly more than 60% attended.
Researchers writing in the journal Current Psychiatry Reports have found that mental health treatment delivered by video results in comparable outcomes to in-person service with respect to clinical effectiveness, treatment adherence and patient satisfaction.
“Truly people are resilient,” Prier said. “We can do anything as we work as a team.”
But in rural areas like southwest Wisconsin, the high-speed internet, on which telehealth relies, can be spotty.
UCS staff installed computers in their office lobbies so people without reliable access could safely meet with counselors.
Telehealth, though, carries drawbacks no matter the speed.
“A lot of our skills as substance abuse counselors are based upon being able to have good connections with our clients — being able to see our clients face-to-face and being able to read the nonverbal communication as well,” Brogley said. “With telehealth, clients have been able to disable the camera and we don’t have the ability to read their cues to see if there are signs of continued use or any signs of relapse.”
STEPS TO RECOVERY
In late July, four men gathered for a weekly meeting at Grace Church in Galena, Ill. Each sat at his own table in a room lined with paintings of birds and flowers.
A year ago, a Tuesday night gathering in a church parish house would be unremarkable, but for some in the Alcoholics Anonymous group, it was among the first face-to-face meetings they had attended since March.
“I’m here because I don’t have a choice,” said Rod. “For me, I know what’s going to happen: jails, institutions, death. ... I’m out of options.”
Support groups such as Alcoholics and Narcotics Anonymous abide by a set of 12 principles, which stress the importance of anonymity. Members spoke to the Telegraph Herald on the condition that only their first names be used.
Rod, who has remained sober since 2006, said online meetings were a “lifesaver” and that he made do.
But the virtual format, for some, lacked the warmth that is a foundation of 12-step programs.
“There is a lot of hugging and hand-holding at the end,” said Thom, who attends Alcoholics Anonymous meetings in Jo Daviess County, Ill. “It’s still better to be in the same room together, to listen to people’s laughter and anecdotal references that we all have in common. For whatever reason, we laugh because it’s better to laugh than to cry.”
As states reopened, the members of 12-step groups, which function autonomously, decided how they would continue to meet.
Attendees assessed their level of comfort and sought groups that met their needs, whether online or outside, said Taylor, a liaison for Mississippi River Area Valley for Narcotics Anonymous.
“Ultimately, we are a group of addicts, but we’re a group of members of society,” he said.
EMERGENCY RELIEF
Like businesses generally, mental health providers and recovery programs took financial hits during the shutdowns, stemming from canceled appointments and reduction of services.
Some providers were alarmed as their caseloads dwindled.
Unified Community Services, which receives many of its clients through referrals from the justice system, saw intake slow as Grant County’s Treatment Court Program ceased to admit new participants as a precaution.
“If you accept someone in the program and there is no contact except for some phone stuff here or there, no in-person court, you’re not doing that person any good,” said Kristin Shier, program coordinator.
Brogley estimated that, initially, about 50% of group therapy clients stopped treatment. Trends have reversed, but the agency must absorb those losses.
“We are struggling just like everyone else is,” UCS Director Jeff Lockhart said. “We are trying really hard not to cut back because people don’t really have an alternative in our two counties.”
A closure could strain a system in which mental health services already are in short supply.
After surveying 664 treatment organizations, the National Council for Behavioral Health found that respondents lost more than 24% of their revenue during the pandemic and more than 30% had not received federal relief funding. Of the organizations that did, 39% received less than $50,000.
The council has called on Congress to allocate $38.5 billion to community behavioral health organizations.
Prier, of SASC, said the organization received a disaster recovery grant from Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and assistance from IDPH, which financed the purchase of telehealth equipment. SASC also received a Paycheck Protection Program loan from the federal government and grant.
But with a cancellation of group sessions and a state mandate that co-payments be waived during the shutdown, she said SASC operated at a financial loss from April through June.
“You still have to pay your rent even if you’re not in the building using it,” Prier said.
PROVIDING SUPPORT
In early June, Dubuque Fellowship Club reopened its doors.
Card tables are spread in socially distanced rows across the main floor, aligned like squares on a checkers board. Bottles of hand sanitizer dot the space.
Andersen, the president, frets about the organization’s finances and whether it will survive. The club, which has operated since 1984, has provided decades of memories and support.
Bridget Mouchon-Humphrey, coordinator at Southwest Wisconsin Behavioral Health Partnership, said the pandemic has left the public with a collective feeling — anxiety — that provides a common vocabulary.
“What we hope is that because this is a shared experience, people will have a better understanding of mental health issues and how much it impacts our daily lives,” she said. “It’s a chance for us to be able to see each other in a different way and to build our compassion.”
For 39 years, Andersen has maintained his sobriety. During the shutdown, he felt afraid but not for himself.
“I was fearful that I wouldn’t be there to help the next person,” he said. “That’s part of the tenants of Alcoholics Anonymous — to keep it, you have to give it away.”