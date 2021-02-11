The end of a lucrative summer tradition in southwest Wisconsin was announced 20 years ago this month.
The Chicago Bears would cease preseason training in Platteville, Wis., at the conclusion of the 2001 camp, team officials announced in February of that year.
In the team’s heyday after its 1985 Super Bowl victory, the Bears brought in an average of 80,000 fans annually to the monthlong training camps. According to University of Wisconsin-Platteville figures, Bears fans at one time generated as much as $6 million per year for the area economy.
By the 2000 season, the number of fans trekking to Platteville had decreased to about 5,000 per year, and they spent between $1.5 and $2 million annually at tri-state area businesses.
The team moved its summer training in 2002 to Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Ill., after receiving state funding to help renovate Soldier Field in Chicago.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the Bears’ announced intention to cease training in Platteville in its Feb. 24, 2001, edition.
BEARS TO CUT TIES TO PLATTEVILLE
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — It appears this summer will be the last in Platteville for the Chicago Bears.
University of Wisconsin- Platteville officials announced Friday that the National Football League team will seek new training facilities in Illinois after this summer’s training camp at UW-P.
The Bears have made Platteville their summer home for the past 17 years, holding preseason workouts on the UW-P campus since 1984.
In a press release issued Friday morning, Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips said that the search for a new training-camp site is under way.
“We have had 17 great years in Platteville and look forward to our 18th this summer,” Phillips said.
While Phillips said the team has been “happy with the accommodations and hospitality” offered by the people of Platteville, he said “the time is right to explore alternative sites to keep the Bears at home in Illinois.”
The Bears recently secured city, state and private business funding to the tune of $587 million to renovate Soldier Field, the stadium where the Bears play.
There has been speculation that pressure has been placed on the Bears organization to move its training camp back to Illinois because public dollars are being used to fund the massive stadium renovation project, although Phillips’ office would not confirm that Friday.
Thousands of fans have made the journey to the southwest Wisconsin community since the team’s first training camp at UW-P.
“During the summer months, Platteville and the Bears are almost synonymous,” said Steve Zielke, UW-P assistant chancellor for business affairs and director of summer camp operations for the university.