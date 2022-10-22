Enrollment numbers continue to climb in Western Dubuque Community School District, with officials predicting the trend will persist.
The district reported a headcount of 3,629 students this fall, a jump of 5.1% over fall 2017 and an increase of 17 students from last fall.
Superintendent Dan Butler said an enrollment study completed earlier this year indicates that growth is likely to continue.
“Within the next five years, (district enrollment) is projected to be up by another 200 students,” he said.
Across the tri-state area, schools saw a mix of enrollment trends. Of the 23 districts and private schools outside Dubuque that provided five-year enrollment trend data to the Telegraph Herald, 12 reported increases from fall 2017 to fall 2022, while 11 reported decreases.
Making the space
Western Dubuque’s headcount includes students served on a part-time basis. Part-time students are calculated as a fraction of full-time-equivalent students for the district’s certified enrollment, which is used to determine state funding.
The district’s certified enrollment for this fall is 3,200.1, though it could fluctuate before the state certifies the figures in November. That number represents an increase of 3.2% from fall 2017.
“The programming that we offer within our schools, our extracurriculars and curriculum, we feel strongly about, and I think our community recognizes that,” Butler said. “And another factor (contributing to the increase) is the growth within the Western Dubuque community, whether that’s Peosta, Epworth, Farley or south in Cascade.”
Butler said the district has completed additions at several of its elementary schools in recent years to make room for its increasing student population.
“We just always have to be mindful of our facilities, and anytime you’re talking about growth, you also have to look at, do you have the space to serve students?” he said.
The district currently is seeking bids for a renovation project at Western Dubuque High School that would double the size of the school’s vocational building, update the kitchen and create one large cafeteria.
In August, school board members supported the issuance of $12 million in school infrastructure sales, services and use tax revenue bonds for the project, which Butler said the district hopes to have completed by fall 2024.
Rising and falling
Other area districts reported mixed enrollment trends.
Darlington (Wis.) Community School District saw an increase of more than 13% in its enrollment from 2017 to 2022, with the numbers climbing to 927 students this fall.
Superintendent Cale Jackson said the increase largely is due to continued growth in the area’s Hispanic and Latino population. He said about 250 of the district’s students receive English as a second language (ESL) services.
The influx includes students of all ages but is “more heavily concentrated” in the elementary grades, where the district recently completed facilities improvement projects to meet the increased demand.
“We just built an addition onto our (kindergarten through eighth grade) cafeteria over the summer, so that has definitely helped having the extra space, but that’s short term,” Jackson said. “In the next five years or so, we’re going to need several more classrooms and additional educational space as well.”
In East Dubuque, Ill., the district’s enrollment fell to 647 students, a drop of 12.0% from 2017 figures.
Superintendent T.J. Potts tied the downward trend to a string of large graduating classes and smaller incoming preschool and kindergarten classes. He suspects those classes were small in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led some families to keep their children home for a year rather than sending them to preschool.
“Usually when you’re trying to make that decision … it’s based on the readiness of the child, but for the last few years now, there’s been external factors keeping families from sending their kids to school,” he said.
This fall, the district’s preschool enrollment surpassed 60 students, and there are nearly 50 kindergartners, which Potts said bodes well for the years to come.
He added that the district recently bolstered its special education programs, which this year have begun to attract interest from families in other area districts who seek to enroll their child in East Dubuque to access services such as the district’s elementary autism program.
“That affects the student population at a very minor level, but it’s also something that is a factor if we are losing enrollment,” he said. “... We planned those programs for the kids we have here in East Dubuque, but if we have space in those programs, we can serve kids from other districts as well.”
