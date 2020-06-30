DARLINGTON, Wis. — A nonprofit organization overseeing the restoration of a historic Darlington theater has received a grant as part of a COVID-19 relief program.
Through the partnership with Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, Benton State Bank recently awarded $5,000 to Driver Opera House Restoration Inc. An about $1.4 million renovation of the facility at 250 Main St. was completed in January 2019.
In May 2019, the opera house hosted its first live performance in nearly seven decades.
Board members now are fundraising for a second phase of work, which includes the restoration of the second-floor theater, replacement of windows and installation of insulation and a service elevator.