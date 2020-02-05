The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Terrick L. Jones, 30, of 2464 Hempstead St., was arrested at 6:12 a.m. Tuesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault. Police said Jones assaulted Kayla A. Demoss, 24, of the same address on Sunday.
- Jeremy M. Sanders, 45, of 2551 Washington St., No. 1, was arrested at 11:47 p.m. Sunday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with strangulation and domestic assault with injury. Police said Sanders assaulted Sonya M. Vondran, 47, of the same address.
- James L. Harris Jr., 52, of 1470 Central Ave., No. 9, was arrested at 2 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West 15th Street on charges of domestic assault with injury. Police said Harris assaulted Shannon L. Huser, 40, of the same address.
- Erica A. Wieseler, 38, of 1135 Walnut St., reported $947.97 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle at her residence that occurred sometime between Jan. 31 and 11:38 p.m. Monday.
- Kelli A. Koppes, 25, of 3479 Sunset Park Circle, reported the theft of a ring worth $3,500 sometime between 5 a.m. and 4:56 p.m. from a business in the 800 block of Wacker Drive.