BELLEVUE, Iowa — Bellevue Community School District leaders in March will ask voters for permission to continue spending revenue from the state’s 1-cent sales tax for infrastructure projects.
Officials are planning a special election for March 2 to reauthorize their current revenue purpose statement for sales-tax funds.
Officials seek to continue spending those dollars on projects allowed by Iowa Code, such as building, remodeling and expanding school buildings; purchasing equipment and technology; and providing funds for property tax relief.
Iowa lawmakers in 2019 extended the sales tax from a sunset date at the end of 2029 to Jan. 1, 2051. However, districts’ current revenue purpose statements will expire on Jan. 1, 2031, and voters must authorize districts’ plans for how they will spend their funds from the tax beyond that.
If voters approve the Bellevue measure, the district’s revenue purpose statement would be extended until the state sales tax expires, Superintendent Tom Meyer said. The measure would not raise taxes and requires a simple majority to pass.