The past eight years for Dubuque social worker Suzie Stroud have been punctuated by violence, divorce and the loss of her mother.
Stroud fled an abusive marriage, moving from Kansas City, Kan., back to her native Dubuque to live with her parents and raise her son on her own.
She went back to school, earning her master’s degree in social work, and landed a job at Crescent Community Health Center.
Despite her perseverance, the 44-year-old felt locked in a constant struggle to get ahead, and that her dream of one day owning a home was out of reach.
While she was gainfully employed, money was stretched thin. Between paying off student loans, raising a son and caring for her aging parents on a modest nonprofit salary, there was no way she could afford a down payment, Stroud said.
That was until City of Dubuque staff set her on the right path. She finds herself today in a two-bedroom row house on 14th Street between Washington and Jackson streets thanks to a $15,000 no-interest loan from the city, financed through state funds.
“Being a single parent, the money stretches just so far,” Stroud said. “(Now) I’m able to look forward to the future, because I am building equity.”
More low- to moderate-income residents of Dubuque would be eligible for financial help in buying their first home and making home repairs under a proposed expansion of the city’s greater downtown urban revitalization area.
The city has sent a request for funding to the Iowa Finance Authority to expand the boundaries of the 55-square-block Washington Neighborhood, wherein the city offers homebuyer and homeowner rehabilitation assistance programs to income-qualified applicants.
PROPOSED EXPANSION
City officials are proposing expanding the neighborhood from East 22nd Street and Kaufmann Avenue to East 32nd Street, adding nearly 30 blocks.
“Blocks right next to it have the same blight and same type of issues creating home ownership opportunity,” said city Housing & Community Development Director Alexis Steger. “We decided, really, that entire corridor from East 32nd to East 11th has the same look and housing stock and same needs in that area.”
The city has requested $129,755 for the revitalization of the Washington Neighborhood in the newly designated area. The funding would allow the city to provide assistance to 10 homebuyers and homeowners.
If approved, the city would contribute $32,439 through revenue generated from its greater downtown tax-increment financing district.
The changes to the urban renewal area would take effect Jan. 1.
PROGRAMS
The city provides no-interest, long-term loans of up to $25,000 to income-eligible homeowners to put toward the purchase of a home or to help pay for general remodeling, weatherization and repairs to fix housing code violations. That can increase up to $35,000 if lead paint needs to be removed from the home.
In some cases, loan payments are deferred until sale of the property. In others, payments can be as low as $40 to $60 per month.
Since 2005, when the programs began, the city has assisted 87 new homebuyers; 119 properties have been rehabilitated; and 51 below-standard rental units have been converted to single-family owner-occupied homes.
Steger said the proposed expansion dovetails with the city’s partnership in Greater Dubuque Development Corp.’s True North campaign to purchase and rehab distressed, vacant rental properties that are resold as single-family homes to Dubuque’s growing workforce.
The hope is that the city will see fewer single-family homes turnover to rental properties by creating a new market of homebuyers.
“(The goal is) turning property that was a nuisance into a home-ownership opportunity,” Steger said.