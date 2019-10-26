urban revitalization plan meeting

The Dubuque City Council will host a public hearing on the proposed Dubuque Urban Revitalization Plan at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the Historic Federal Building, 350 W. Sixth St.

The plan will establish the Dubuque Urban Revitalization Area for the purpose of providing temporary tax relief on residential improvements, according to a note from city officials.

To view the plan, visit CityofDubuque.org/urbanrevitalization.