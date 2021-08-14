FARLEY, Iowa — Roughly 40 attendees walked in soaked from a downpour to attend a Farley City Council work session this week and learn about the uncertain future of library service in the city.
Dubuque County Library District Director Michael Wright and Assistant Director Amanda Vazquez shared facts and figures with the council and the audience with a clear message — Farley residents gain value from having a library in town.
Since the Farley library branch closed in July, Farley residents have been concerned about if and when there will be a library in town again. Attendees at this week’s meeting also expressed confusion about a recent City Council decision to hold a referendum this year about remaining in the library district.
The Dubuque County Library District has locations in Asbury, Epworth, Holy Cross and Peosta. In Farley, the library had been operating out of Drexler Middle School since 2012, but the Western Dubuque Community School Board rescinded the agreement with the city several months ago.
Since the local branch closed, the county library has been providing temporary services in the Farley Municipal Building from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Farley residents still have access to all of the library’s digital resources.
“There is a space, finally, that has been suggested or offered for the library and that, in our non-engineer, non-professional opinion, we are hopeful that it will have the structural integrity to withstand the weight of a library,” Vazquez said.
Vazquez said the space, which was not identified, would be a temporary solution because it is small. Vazquez and Wright said they are hopeful a permanent library location in Farley will be found and that an assessment is needed to determine what that might look like.
“There is one other option,” Vazquez said. “And we don’t like to think about this. ... We think about it, but we don’t like it. You have the choice, the city has a choice, to call for a referendum for the citizens of Farley to vote to leave the library district.”
The Farley City Council voted in July to hold that referendum in November.
During a July 21 City Council meeting, Council Member Marty Benda made a motion to “put the Library on the November Ballot as a special measure” according to meeting minutes. The motion was seconded by City Council Member Jay Hefel and unanimously approved.
According to Iowa law, an election on leaving a library district can only be held after the city has held a hearing on the issue. The city must present a proposal including “a plan for continuing adequate library service,” Iowa Code states.
The city has not yet presented any such plan, and it is unclear what alternatives might exist.
Leaving the library district with no alternative in place would mean that not only would Farley residents not see a new library in town, they also would lose access to all library services at other locations.
“The council, we’re not evil,” Mayor Jeffrey Simon said at the meeting. “We’re not anti- library or anything like that. But we are concerned about cost and spending money.”
According to Iowa Code, the library district cannot charge Farley less than the amount it charges other cities in the district if Farley remains a member city.
Across the library district, participating cities and Dubuque County all pay a rate of $33 per person per year for library service. The per capita fee amounts to $50,721 in Farley.
It is also the city’s responsibility to provide space for the library to operate. The city paid an additional $6,000 annually in rent to the school district.
The council also expressed dissatisfaction with the current six hours per week of library services located physically in Farley.
“It just doesn’t seem right that we’re still spending the same amount of money and getting a far, far less return on our money,” Hefel said.
Library representatives said the short hours are a temporary solution.
Several attendees referred to the referendum as upsetting and rushed. The council can vote to remove it from the ballot.
“My question for the City Council is, why is there a rush to completely eliminate everybody who lives in Farley’s chance to go to a library, any library?” asked Bobbi Jo Duneman, who attended the meeting.
George Davis, president of Farley Development Corp., asked questions about space, hoping to determine a path forward.
Wright responded that basic library services could be offered in a 2,000-square-foot space, but a full-service library would need a minimum of 4,000 square feet. Wright said a needs assessment could offer a clearer picture.
Building or remodeling a new library would inevitably cost the city, but library representatives and many members of the public who spoke at the meeting argued the services are worth the cost.
Some of the cost of a new building also could be covered by grants and fundraising efforts spearheaded by the library district and the Friends of the Library, Vazquez said.
Over the course of an hour, attendees shared their appreciation for the library, questioned the council and suggested council reverse its decision.
“I teach English at the high school, and I actually don’t want to talk about books,” Western Dubuque teacher Breanna Lukes said. “I’ve found that libraries are actually so much more than books.”
Lukes said libraries help combat isolation and loneliness.
“They find a home there, and they find belonging there, and I think that right now after the time that we’ve been in, it’s worth considering and pursuing keeping a physical place here,” Lukes said.
Vazquez listed library services beyond books, such as wireless internet hotspots, genealogy resources, educational programs and book clubs.
“It’s a place you can go and no one expects you to spend your money to stay there,” Vazquez said.
In Farley, 28% of citizens have a library card. In July 2020, the library conducted a community survey in Farley. The survey was mailed to 950 households. Officials received 136 responses.
When considering the importance of a library, 65% said the library was important to their family, while 86% said it was important to the community.
Amber Feldmann said her family is very concerned about losing the library. Her son, Henry Feldmann, a fifth-grader, even wants to donate his lemonade stand proceeds to a new library.
“Reading and an education and everything the library offers is just as important as the air we breathe, the water we drink and the food we put in our mouths,” Feldmann said.