A local nonprofit plans to use its new home in downtown Dubuque to bolster communitywide access to safe, sanitary period products.

Red Basket Project recently signed the lease on a new headquarters space at 1169 Iowa St. with the help of a $10,000 core grant from the DRA. The organization started in Dubuque in 2016 with the goal of providing more equitable access to tampons, pads and other items needed to manage a menstrual period.

