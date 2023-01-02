A local nonprofit plans to use its new home in downtown Dubuque to bolster communitywide access to safe, sanitary period products.
Red Basket Project recently signed the lease on a new headquarters space at 1169 Iowa St. with the help of a $10,000 core grant from the DRA. The organization started in Dubuque in 2016 with the goal of providing more equitable access to tampons, pads and other items needed to manage a menstrual period.
“It’s really exciting,” said co-founder Beth Gilbreath. “... The new location means we can hold more of an inventory and, hopefully, hold some more events.”
The new space will offer substantially more room for storage, community outreach and volunteer efforts, Gilbreath said. The nonprofit previously ran out of her home, even as the organization grew to distribute more than 15,000 “period packs” in 2022.
Each period pack holds enough supplies for a weeklong period. After being assembled by volunteers, the packs are distributed for free through the nonprofit’s nearly two dozen community partners such as Crescent Community Health Center and Dubuque Rescue Mission.
Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA became a distribution partner last week after staff noticed an increase in women asking the front desk for period products, some of whom had to leave if products could not be found.
YMCA/YWCA Director of Marketing and Fundraising Abbye Portzen helped coordinate the addition of Red Basket Project distribution boxes to address the issue, saying that the period packs were a “great resource” for visitors.
“Whether it’s a matter of convenience for that day or that month, it’s one less barrier for people,” she said. “... It’ll just continue to provide a sense of belonging.”
Gilbreath said it is not uncommon for people to have to miss out on certain things or opportunities because of a lack of affordable period products, a phenomenon known as “period poverty.”
Around two-thirds of women living in poverty nationwide struggle to afford menstrual products, according to a report in Journal of Global Health Reports, many of whom reported having to decide between period products and food.
This leads to people attempting to manage their periods in other, at times unsanitary, ways. In some instances, women and girls even have to stay home from school or work while on their period.
Gilbreath expressed hope that the new location will allow Red Basket Project to continue to grow in its effort to address those problems locally. The group will hold a grand opening for the new space later this month.
“Sometimes when we talk to men, we just say, ‘Think about it. Think about going into the bathroom one week a month and not having toilet paper and how that would impact your life,’” she said. “... Everyone who menstruates should have the products they need to do so safely and with dignity.”
