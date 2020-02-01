PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Searchlight Soul, 1:30 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
Statue of Liberty, Dimensional Brewing Co., 7 p.m., 67 Main St.
Elizabeth Mary, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Wayne Cook and Boots Hefel Band, 7 p.m., Millennium Bar & Marina, 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
JaCi Leigh, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Shesh Besh, 7:30 p.m., University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St., Heritage Center.
Tony Schmitt and JJ Schmitz, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Gettin Into It with Max, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., 7 Hills Brewing Co., 1085 Washington St.
VISUAL ARTS
Today
Bear Creek Carving Club Open House, 10 a.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. Members of the club will demonstrate wood carving techniques and display their carvings.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Alcoholic Anonymous: The Something New Group, 9 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave. Meeting is based on “As Bill Sees It” and the “AA 12 and 12.” Details: 563-663-3631.
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, 9 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, conference room 1B.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
Sunday
Galena (Ill.) Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, 7 a.m., Galena High School, 1206 Franklin St. All proceeds donated to those in need.
Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book, 6:30 p.m., Dickeyville (Wis.) village offices, 500 East Ave., east doors. Details: 608-331-0255.
Al-Anon Missing Link, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, rooms 1A and 1B, Alateen (ages 12 older) room 1H, Younger Alateen (ages 7-11) room 6B.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mercy Medical Center-Dubuque, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor, room 6D. A 12-step group. Details: 563-557-9196.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Nerf Capture the Flag, 5 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Arrive before the library doors lock at 5. For ages 18 and older.
Bad Karaoke Night, 6 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave., Dyersville, Iowa. For those ages 13 and older.
Sunday
Discovery Shop’s Super Game Sunday 50% Off Sale, 11 a.m., American Cancer Society Discovery Shop, 2197 University Ave.
Traditional Brazilian Cuisine, 4 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. Micheline Witter will teach participants the traditional dish, feijoada, from her home country of Brazil. Attendees will make and enjoy the meal during class.
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirit Bar and Grill. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.