A Quad Cities businessman will challenge U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., to represent Illinois’ 17th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Charlie Helmick, 57, of East Moline, Ill., recently announced that he is running against Bustos as a Republican.
“Service — it’s what I’ve always wanted to do,” he said. “I’m not interested in power. I’m not interested in money. I’m interested in serving and giving people representation.”
Helmick is an insurance agent who with his wife owns a franchise of Country Financial, with two offices in the Quad Cities area. He previously worked for the Transportation Security Administration, Florida Department of Corrections and FedEx. He is also a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
A campaign press release states that Helmick supports First and Second Amendment rights, lowering taxes, less government regulation on private companies, term limits and “not using our tax dollars to fund foreign projects or the false narrative of climate change.”