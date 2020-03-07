LANCASTER, Wis. — An attorney said statements made by his client to a Grant County detective regarding an overdose death were obtained in violation of his constitutional rights.
Travis J. Heal, 29, and Austin J. Janick, 23, both of La Crosse, are charged in Grant County Circuit Court with first-degree reckless homicide for allegedly delivering drugs that led to the death of Cierra Strametz, 23, on Nov. 21 in Boscobel.
Both men have pleaded not guilty.
Heal’s attorney, Steven Zaleski, recently filed motions seeking to exclude a recording of and statements made by Heal on Dec. 18 during an interview with Grant County Sheriff’s Department Detective Adam Day.
Zaleski argues that the statements were obtained in violation of Heal’s constitutional due-process and Miranda rights protecting him from self-incrimination and unlawful confession.
In court filings, which include a transcript of Day’s interview with Heal at the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department, Zaleski argues Day continued to make comments to Heal that he knew were “reasonably likely to elicit an incriminating response,” despite Heal having invoked his right to counsel.
“I’m done. A lawyer, lawyer, lawyer, lawyer, lawyer now,” Heal said, according to a transcript of the interview prepared by Day and included in Zaleski’s court filings.
While Heal did not make “any statements which were in and of themselves expressly incriminating” after invoking his right to counsel, Zaleski wrote that during this portion of the interrogation Day stated that a “passenger in the car ... identified you as the one selling the heroin.”
“This statement was not only false and inaccurate. It was in violation of Heal’s right to counsel, which he had invoked,” Zaleski wrote. “Heal maintains that Day’s interrogation with Heal should have stopped as soon as Heal invoked his right to counsel, and because it did not, the interrogation infringed upon his constitutional rights.”
Zaleski asked that prosecutors not be allowed to admit into evidence or to play before a jury any of Heal’s statements and any portion of the interrogation after which Heal requested a lawyer.
Sheriff Nate Dreckman declined to comment on Zaleski’s assertions.
County District Attorney Lisa Riniker did not return a message seeking comment.
The next hearing in the case is scheduled for May 5.