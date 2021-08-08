A Dubuque nonprofit shelter and development center for women and children has established a fund to further the vision of one of its late co-founders.
Donors to Opening Doors have contributed $150,000 to the Sister Helen Huewe Hope and Healing Fund, which will allow the organization to expand its services.
The fund will cover therapy and counseling services to help women and children heal from trauma and PTSD, as well as pay for services and medications not covered by insurance, such as eye glasses and dental care. The fund also will establish a “wellness library” of educational workbooks and other resources and an inventory of soothing sensory items such as weighted blankets and toys.
Opening Doors Development and Marketing Director Ann Lorenz said all of the women and children at the organization’s three sites — Teresa Shelter, Maria House and Francis Apartments — can qualify for the expanded opportunities.
“It is going to allow us to elevate the services we provide in education, wellness and brain health opportunities,” she said.
The expanded services aim to reflect the character and vision of Huewe, who co-founded Opening Doors in 1998. The Franciscan sister was deeply ingrained in many other aspects of the community over the years, including serving as president and CEO of what is now known as MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center from 1986 to 1997 and leading the development of Crescent Community Health Center in 2006. Huewe died in early 2020 at age 84.
“She was very special to us as one of our foundresses,” Lorenz said. “We’re excited to have her legacy live on through this fund.”
The Hope and Healing fund was created through a donation from Joe and Linda Chlapaty, now of Ohio. Huewe reached out to Joe Chlapaty several years ago after reading about a donation he made to University of Dubuque — his alma mater — and asked him to consider supporting Opening Doors.
“The following fall, she invited my wife, Linda, and me to come see Opening Doors in person,” Joe Chlapaty told the TH in an interview. “We really hit it off. We had this long-running relationship. I could have and should have done more when she was alive.”
The Chlapatys donated $100,000 to create the fund, and since then, donors have added another $50,000. Lorenz said Opening Doors will continue seeking and accepting donations to continue the work in Huewe’s honor.
“We’re going to build this fund from that base,” she said. “It will be a restricted fund, devoted just to these areas that Sister Helen valued and provided the community.”
Promotional materials for the fund feature footage of Huewe conveying her hopes for the kinds of services these funds would expand.
“If we can make a difference in just one woman’s life, that will ripple out,” she said.