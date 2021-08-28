DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Doctors first noticed that Garret Schuster had a lot of bruises when he was 9 months old.
Garret, now 13 and an eighth-grader at Drexler Middle School in Farley, since has been diagnosed with five different bleeding disorders. His family is in the early stages of looking for a stem cell or bone marrow donor so Garret can get a transplant.
“The only way to cure him so he doesn’t have this lifelong uphill battle is a stem cell transplant or bone marrow transplant,” said his mom, Heather Clasen, of Dyersville. “ … It’s not going to kill him, what he has. But it’s affecting his quality of life.”
To raise awareness about the need for a donor, as well as to support Garret’s family, a benefit ride will take place today. The benefit was organized by the Protectors, a law enforcement motorcycle club.
Clasen said she has supported the Protectors over the years, and the group wanted to give back to her family.
Garret said he was eagerly anticipating riding along on a motorcycle during today’s ride.
“I’m looking forward to just meeting everybody and just being there, and seeing how many people just support and care,” he said.
Clasen said that, after doctors noticed Garret’s abnormal bruising, eventually the then-2-year-old was diagnosed with von Willebrand disease, a bleeding disorder his father, Dan Schuster, also unknowingly had.
Garret eventually was diagnosed with two nonspecific platelet disorders and ITP, all of which prevent the blood from clotting and cause bruising. He also was found to have the GATA1 gene, which also affects blood cells.
Clasen said all of the bleeding disorders are genetic, meaning she and Dan Schuster were carriers and cannot be Garret’s donor.
“Never, ever when we got married did we know we had five bleeding disorders and that he would get all of them,” she said. “That’s very rare.”
Garret has undergone numerous treatments and surgeries over the years, Clasen said, which have primarily taken place at University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City. He also has a port in his chest to receive medications, as constant IV treatments “wiped out” his veins, she said.
Garret’s conditions can cause nosebleeds that last 12 to 15 hours, Clasen said. Once when he bit his tongue, it prompted a two-day hospital stay when the wound wouldn’t stop bleeding.
Garret added that he also can’t play some contact sports that could prompt an injury.
“But there’s other sports that I can do that people don’t think of, like golfing and kayaking a lot and stuff like that, a lot of stuff with water,” he said.
But through all of the treatments, Clasen said Garret has always had a smile on his face.
“He’s very inspiring to others,” she said. “We just take everything in stride because we can’t change this. The only thing we can do to deal with it is being positive.”
Garret also stressed positive thinking to those who have gone through similar experiences to him.
“Just stay positive. You’ll get through it,” he said. “It just takes time.”
Through his treatment at Stead Family Children’s Hospital, Garret had the opportunity to be a Kid Captain three years ago for the Iowa Hawkeyes football team. Those chosen as Kid Captains have their stories shared with Hawkeye fans each game day and get to be on the field.
Garret said he also has been able to watch a Hawkeye game from the hospital and participate in “the wave.”
“That was a fun and unique experience,” Garret said. “The wave up in the hospital is really cool, and I got to see the game from up there.”
Garret will be able to watch another Hawkeye game from the hospital soon, following a big procedure on Sept. 16. He has outgrown the port in his chest for treatments and will get a new one, and he also will get his spleen removed.
The procedure hopefully will offset some symptoms for Garret while he waits for a bone marrow or stem cell donor, Clasen said. Those who are 44 years old and younger who want to see if they are a match can do so at bethematch.org.
“There’s a lot of people out there waiting for bone marrow matches — not just Garret — and for someone else, it might be life-threatening,” Clasen said. “We’re just trying to help others as much as people have helped us.”