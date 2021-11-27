Police said a Dubuque man was arrested Wednesday for threatening a Dubuque police officer with a machete last month.
Desmond J. Altman, 41, of 2670 Dodge St., was arrested at 5:16 p.m. Wednesday at 3155 University Ave. on a warrant charging assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
Court documents obtained Friday state that Officer Evan Armour reported that he was off duty and a passenger in a vehicle stopped for traffic at the intersection of Dodge Street and Devon Drive on Oct. 25. The vehicle was driven by Dubuque County Sheriff’s Deputy Cassidy Bittle.
A vehicle driven by Altman pulled up alongside Bittle’s vehicle.
“Armour advised he had his window slightly down, and when he looked over, he immediately recalled Altman from previous incidents while working as a police officer,” documents state.
Altman started yelling at Armour and Bittle, calling them “(expletive) pigs” at one point. Altman then spit in the direction of the vehicle.
“Altman then reached down and pulled out a machete with a long blade,” documents state. “... Altman then began to spin the machete while looking at Armour.”
Armour and Bittle drove away when the traffic light turned green, then called in about the incident. Officers were unable to immediately locate Altman, documents state.
Bittle later reported the same version of events, noting that Armour “took his firearm out of its holster” when Altman was yelling at them.
An arrest warrant for Altman was issued on Nov. 9.