Western Dubuque High School Principal Jacob Feldmann talks with senior Devyn Riewski (far left) and junior Addison Jones during a cooking class at the school in Epworth, Iowa, on Wednesday. Feldmann has been named the Secondary Principal of the Year by School Administrators of Iowa.
EPWORTH, Iowa — Western Dubuque High School’s principal sees a recent statewide honor as a chance to showcase the school community as a whole.
Jacob Feldmann recently was named the 2023 Iowa Secondary Principal of the Year by School Administrators of Iowa.
“This was really a big-picture moment about education in general for all educators out there,” Feldmann said of the honor. “It’s an honor to represent the entire district. The community here is second to none. … It’s just celebrating the great things happening at Western Dubuque Community Schools and also the high school.”
Feldmann, who graduated from Western Dubuque High School, said he became interested in education after taking a year off from college and running a restaurant in Epworth, where he hired high school students to work part time.
“I understand how students can have all different ways to be successful at what they do,” he said. “That might mean going to college or not at all. That might be going to the military or not at all. That might be going into the workforce. I can relate to kids today because of my experience. ... The goal of Western Dubuque High School is that students have opportunities when they leave here.”
Feldmann began working for the district in 2004 as a special education teacher, going on to become a business teacher and to coach football and basketball. He became assistant principal in 2012 before taking over the principal role in 2017.
In his time as principal, Feldmann said he has been proud to see the high school perform among the top schools in the state academically and to see students take on community service and leadership roles. He noted that the school’s service learning classes began four years ago and now have grown to more than 270 students.
“I point to that because that program has grown and instilled service in our students to give back to the community and support their community wherever they go,” he said.
Erin Sheehy, a senior at Western Dubuque High School, is in a leadership class that meets with Feldmann regularly.
“During those, it’s not like a student-to-principal interaction,” she said. “I feel I can talk to him and not be scared to say something. I know he’s just going to take care of it and focus on it and resolve the issue if there is one.”
Ella Fangmann, also a senior at the high school, said Feldmann always takes the time to explain his decision making to staff and students on anything happening at the school.
“He’s always interested in building relationships with students,” she said. “If you come into his office and give him a ‘win of the day,’ just like a good thing that happened, he’ll give you candy or any snacks he has in his office. On a day-to-day basis, he’s always in the hallway and always a friendly face around the school.”
