FARLEY, Iowa — The names of those injured Monday in a crash near Farley have been released.
Pauline A. Theobald, 70, of Samoa, Calif., first was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, then was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to a crash report obtained Thursday. It states that Randy M. Theobald, 71, and Susan M. Young, 70, both of Farley, were extricated from the vehicle and taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of suspected serious injuries.
The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department did not respond to requests from the Telegraph Herald on Tuesday and Wednesday for the names of those involved.
The crash occurred at about 7:20 p.m. Monday on Farley Road, just north of East Worthington Road. The report states that Carl J. Greenwood, 50, of Epworth, was northbound on Farley Road in a tractor, pulling a manure spreader and traveling 15 mph.
“The manure spreader being towed did not have rear-facing reflective placards and the only rear-facing light was a small white light on the left fender of the tractor — nothing on the trailer,” the report states.
Randy Theobald was driving a vehicle north on Farley Road with Young and Pauline Theobald as his passengers. The crash report states that their vehicle crashed into the back of the manure spreader, crossed the centerline and came to a stop in the southbound lane of Farley Road.
The report states that both Randy Theobald and Young were wearing seatbelts, while Pauline Theobald was not.
Greenwood was cited with failure to display a reflective service device on a slow-moving vehicle.