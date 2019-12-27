Joe Biden
Buy Now

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to U.S. Navy veteran Nick Lucy, of Dubuque, during a campaign stop at Loras College in Dubuque on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.

 EILEEN MESLAR

Former Vice President Joe Biden will return to eastern Iowa early in the new year as part of his Democratic presidential bid.

Biden will speak at a community event at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Manchester. To RSVP for the event, visit https://bit.ly/34YXcZr.

The following day, Biden will travel to Dubuque, where he’ll speak at 10:30 a.m. in the University of Dubuque’s Charles & Romona Myers Center, 445 N. Algona St. To RSVP, visit https://bit.ly/2Q3yP8K.

Biden is one of several Democratic presidential candidates hoping to challenge President Donald Trump in November 2020. His visit comes about one month before Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus.

Tags