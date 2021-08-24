Sorry, an error occurred.
CASCADE, Iowa -- Cascade Public Library will welcome the public’s input on design ideas for the library during two days next week.
Staff with Dubuque-based FEH Design will be available to listen to ideas between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, and Wednesday, Sept. 1, at the library, 301 First Ave. W.
