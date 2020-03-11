DES MOINES — Members of the Iowa House of Representatives this week passed a suite of bills aimed at helping the state’s struggling child care system.
However, the Republican-controlled chamber shrugged off attempts by House Democrats to give even more substantial boosts to the programs and fixes in those bills.
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Condition of the State speech this year featured an emphasis on providing accessible, affordable child care. Consequently, several bills addressing the issue have been circulating in both legislative chambers.
Several of those appeared on the House debate schedule this week.
“Hopefully, it will help different sectors,” said Iowa Rep. Anne Osmundson, R-Volga, who worked on the subcommittee for some of the bills. “There are bills that help the employer and bills that help the parent.”
One bill, for instance, would create a child care workforce-matching grant program through matching funds that will be provided to communities that financially support certain child care workforce strategies.
But while the bill passed on a 98-1 vote, Democrats, including Rep. Lindsay James, of Dubuque, described it as underwhelming.
“(Legislation) is worth only the paper it’s printed on if there’s no financial resources behind it,” she said.
That became a theme. Most of the bills drew Democratic detractors for not reaching far enough. Still, each passed with widespread bipartisan support.
Another bill would create a state-funded “off-ramp” for child care assistance to avoid the notorious cliff effect. The bill would gradually increase cost-sharing from families as they increase their income, according to Iowa Rep. Ann Meyer, R-Fort Dodge.
“The goal of the bill is to remove the ceiling on an individual’s ability to be successful,” she told the body.
Meyer then amended her bill to create the tiered system by which it aims to construct the off-ramp.
James also filed an amendment that would create grants to provide startup or expansion assistance for child care facilities. It also would raise eligibility for child care assistance programs to 200% of the poverty level and expand the child care and dependent care tax credit.
“Our plan would provide twice as much tax relief to lower-income Iowans by making state’s credit 100% of the federal credit,” James told the body. “The bill would eliminate the cliff effect by expanding the credit to families and phasing out the credit as the family income rises up to $250,000. These changes would make the state even more attractive to growing families by providing one of the most competitive child and dependent tax credits in the country.”
Speaker of the House Pat Grassley deemed the second amendment not germane. It then was voted down along party lines. The bill as originally amended passed 98-1, with one excused.