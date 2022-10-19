LANCASTER, Wis. — Lancaster Common Council members expressed support this week for a multimillion-dollar proposal that would turn a city soccer field into the location for a new humane society and child care center.
Council members heard updates on the proposed development at a meeting this week. The project would split the current location of the Schacht Soccer Field into two parcels for use by Grant County Humane Society and Maple Street Kids Daycare.
“Generally speaking, we’re supportive of moving forward with it,” Council President Shayne LaBudda said after the meeting. “... We recognize the important aspects of (this project) to the community.”
Project developer Ted Schacht, who originally donated the land to the city in 1998, said the site is currently “underused,” which would be remedied by the proposed development.
“It’s kids, pets and animals,” he said. “What could be more near and dear to the heart than those things?”
Grant County Humane Society currently rents space at a local veterinary clinic, but an increase in demand for shelter space has left staff and visitors feeling cramped.
Maple Street Kids Daycare currently operates from a building owned by the Lancaster Community School District. The day care’s lease ends in June, and the building eventually will be decommissioned. The day care currently serves around 70 children and hasn’t found another location that would meet its needs without extensive renovation.
Day care Board President Gary Whittaker said he hopes to expand services at the new site to care for at least 100 kids. He would like to see the new center open next fall, but he said he wasn’t sure that would be feasible due to fundraising and construction timelines.
“It’s put us in a bit of a tricky spot,” Whittaker said. “... (Child care) is a huge need right now in Lancaster. We have a waitlist a page long for every spot that opens.”
City Administrator David Carlson said next steps for the development include meetings between project leaders and nearby residents to get community feedback before the issue returns before the council.
If a development agreement is approved, project and city leaders then would begin the development process, which would include the land transfer, rezoning, subdivision and site plan review.
LaBudda said council members likely would approve transferring the city-owned land for the project at “little to no cost” to the two institutions to incentivize development of two beneficial community assets.
Even with the land donation, however, Schacht said financing still will be the projects’ biggest hurdle since both will be funded primarily through charitable giving.
While he didn’t have an exact estimate on construction costs, he said each project was “in the neighborhood of a couple million dollars.”
“(Fundraising) ultimately will be the deciding factor,” Schacht said.
