LANCASTER, Wis. — Lancaster Common Council members expressed support this week for a multimillion-dollar proposal that would turn a city soccer field into the location for a new humane society and child care center.

Council members heard updates on the proposed development at a meeting this week. The project would split the current location of the Schacht Soccer Field into two parcels for use by Grant County Humane Society and Maple Street Kids Daycare.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.