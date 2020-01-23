Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang today fleshed out his assessment of an economy lamed by automation and his vision of the future.
The discussion came during a town hall campaign event at The Driftless in Dubuque.
The centerpiece of Yang's debate performances thus far has been his "freedom dividend" — a monthly $1,000 payment to every American adult, from taxes collected on tech giants and the super rich.
Today, the businessman and philanthropist took a crowd of more than 100 people through the needs and results that he sees of that plan.
"The reason you feel like your community is being sucked dry is because you are being depleted," Yang said. "We know Amazon should be paying much more in taxes. If we get our tiny fair share of every Amazon purchase, every Facebook ad ... we could easily afford $1,000 for every American."
He said one results would be showing the value of many left out of the current economy -- people in roles such as stay-at-home parents, artists and volunteers.
The event drew a diverse crowd, including students from Dubuque Senior High School, attendees who came from Madison, Wis., and Illinois residents.
"He is one of the few people who gets where work is going," said Steve Cook, of Galena, Ill. "If he can't get the nomination, I hope at least he can be part of the winning team."
Yang acknowledged that there is interest in seeing him with a cabinet seat, but he defended his electability as a presidential candidate. He said he thinks President Donald Trump is afraid of facing him in a general election.
"He knows his followers kind of like me," Yang told the crowd. "I’m better at the internet than him. And most of his attacks (against other candidates) are 'You’re a corrupt politician' (and) 'You’re a creature of D.C.' None of those work on me."
