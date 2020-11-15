After COVID-19 prompted the cancellation of this year’s annual Ginter family Thanksgiving dinner, at which 400 volunteers provided more than 2,500 meals last year, several Dubuque organizations decided to fill the need.
Around 1,000 free meals will be delivered and ready for carryout on Thanksgiving through the combined efforts of Q Casino and Hotel, Dubuque Racing Association, Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, Salvation Army of Dubuque, Faith Temple United Pentecostal Church and United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States.
Jason Neises, Community Foundation community development coordinator, said the event stemmed from the food provider network created at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Food services and resources gathered by the group are featured on the Feed Dubuque County Facebook page.
However, he stressed that in no way does this event replace the Ginter event, which started in 1962. In fact, he said, the family is “already at the starting line” in planning its 2021 dinner.
“The number of meals they produce and the love they pour into that event can’t be replicated,” Neises said.
While Neises said the list of deliveries is already pretty set in place, carry-out meals will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in the Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St.
Volunteers needed for the Thanksgiving Day event include delivery drivers and people to help assemble meals. Currently, he said more volunteers willing to work indoors while taking COVID-19 precautions are needed.
Paula Paider Licht, United Way director of community building and impact, said United Way has been assisting in getting over 100 volunteers together. She also noted that a few event organizers met with the Ginters seeking advice on how to run things, though matching the Ginters’ usual thousands of meals wasn’t feasible.
“We focused our needs on those who are shut in or can’t fully access to-go meals, which brought our need now but is nonetheless a monumental task,” she said.
The meals will feature traditional holiday staples like turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, rolls and pie. Food is being cooked by Q Casino, with a large chunk of the funding coming from the Dubuque Racing Association.
In addition to these meals, Neises said other organizations like the Dubuque Rescue Mission and Dubuque Food Pantry are providing Thanksgiving food for the first time in the absence of the Ginter meal.
One worry both Neises and Paider Licht said they had for this year’s holiday is the loss of socialization and fellowship that typically comes when people gather around a Thanksgiving table.
“We can provide the food and fill up bellies, but the other part is what we’re concerned about,” Neises said.
Paider Licht said that, while delivery volunteers still should follow COVID-19 guidelines, having a brief, socially distant conversation with residents could help bring some of the fellowship component into their holiday.
“We’re grateful to be a part of this effort and hopefully will be making Thanksgiving a little brighter,” she said.
Those interested in volunteering Thanksgiving Day can get more information at volunteer.dbqunitedway.org/need/.