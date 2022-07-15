Today through Sunday, 200 E. Acers St., Manchester, Iowa
This weekend’s fair lineup includes tractor pulls, a draft horse classic show and a demolition derby. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Tickets will be available for purchase at the gate. Admission: $12 for age 12 and over, free for age 11 and under. More information: delawarecofair.com.
3rd annual Galena Brew Fest
Saturday, Chestnut Mountain Resort, 8700 W. Chestnut Mountain Road, Galena, Ill.
1 to 4 p.m. Local and regional beer, wine and spirits will be served to benefit Galena ARC. Sam Wooden will provide live music. Admission: $40 per ticket; $5 for designated driver tickets. Tickets available at: Galenaarc.org/galena-brew-fest. More information: 815-777-2248.
Platteville Hometown Festival Week
Saturday, July 16, through Sunday, July 24, various locations throughout Platteville, Wis.
The annual nine-day event will highlight community resources as well as host a variety of events. Highlights this weekend will include the Platteville Farmers Market, an ice cream social and tours of the Mitchell-Rountree Stone Cottage, Southwest Music Festival and a climb up the Platteville “M.” Admission: varies by event. More information: platteville.com.
Ginny Luke in Concert
Sunday, Galena Center for the Arts, 971 Gear St., Galena, Ill.
7 p.m. Former Dubuque resident and Los Angeles-based musician Ginny Luke brings violin and vocals to Galena Center for the Arts. Admission: $20 adults, $10 children. Tickets available at: tinyurl.com/pkjzjhk9 and at the door. More information: galenacenterforthearts.org.
Music in the Gardens: David Weld & The Imperial Flames
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Blues group will bring new songs and a high-energy performance to the summer concert series. Admission: Free. Freewill donations may be given during intermission. More information: 563-556-2100.
