A Dubuque man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a woman at a party last year.
Genaro Ledesma Jr., 19, of 2241 Washington St., was arrested at 3 p.m. Thursday at his residence on a warrant charging of third-degree sexual abuse, a felony.
Court documents made available Friday state that a woman reported to police that Ledesma sexually abused her at a party in Dubuque County last fall. The Telegraph Herald does not identify victims of alleged sexual crimes.
The woman stated that she was "very intoxicated" on the night of the party, documents state. A witness also reported that the woman was "not in any condition to give consent."
She reported blacking out and waking up in the back seat of a vehicle without pants on. She also found bruises on her body.
Ledesma told police that he and the woman had consensual sex the night of the party.