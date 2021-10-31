Area counties are seeing steep drops in unemployment rates. But the phenomenon is providing little comfort to area employers, who are still struggling to fill open positions.
In Dubuque County, the jobless rate fell to 2.9% in September, according to data released by Iowa Workforce Development. The unemployment rate was 4.6% in the same month last year.
All 10 counties in the Telegraph Herald readership area — which spans Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois — observed drops in the jobless rate, compared to both the previous month (August 2021) and the same month the previous year (September 2020).
Unemployment in Dubuque County is lower than both the national rate (4.8%) and the statewide rate (4.0%). And it is only slightly higher than the 2.0% unemployment rate reported in Dubuque County in September 2019, before the pandemic altered the economic landscape.
As local companies fail to fill job openings, the low unemployment rate might come as a surprise. But to area economic leaders, who have long argued that the worker shortage and unemployment rate are not intertwined, the recent figures merely reinforce what they’ve long understood.
“There is this notion that workforce problems are the result of the unemployed living large off their benefits,” said Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp. “... That was never the case and it really has had no impact on why folks have fallen out of the workforce.”
Even so, this very notion is playing a central role in policies trying to address the crisis.
Earlier this month, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that the state will double the number of weekly work searches required for people to receive unemployment benefits starting early next year. The policy shift essentially creates a higher bar to receive such benefits, with the assumption that reducing the number of people on unemployment will nudge more individuals back into the workforce.
Dickinson points out that this approach — reducing benefits or making them tougher to attain — has consistently failed to be the silver bullet people expected.
“The reduction of federal benefits for the unemployed that took place in Iowa back in June resulted in little or no impact on the available workforce,” he said.
As workforce issues persist, many local leaders believe that other metrics better exemplify the root of the shortages and the path to a solution.
DIGGING DEEPER
When it comes to the labor force, unemployment only tells a small part of the story.
The layers of the issue can be peeled back by comparing September 2021 data to figures from September 2019, the last comparable month before the pandemic began altering the local economy.
In September 2021, there were 1,600 Dubuque County residents receiving unemployment benefits. That is up 500 compared to September 2019.
A far more drastic change can be seen by assessing a different metric.
A county’s “labor force” illustrates the number of county residents who are either working or receiving unemployment benefits. Put another way, this measures the number of individuals employed or actively seeking employment.
The labor force in Dubuque County in September 2019 was 57,800. As of last month, that figure stood at 54,800 — a reduction of 3,000 compared to two years prior.
The takeaway from such figures is clear: The reduction in workers over the past two years is not caused primarily by individuals milking unemployment benefits; rather, it is the result of individuals choosing to leave the workforce altogether.
Dickinson boils this exodus into two categories.
“First, you have two-income households where, because of the pandemic, one parent decided to stop working and stay home,” he said. “Many of these parents determined their household was doing better with one parent at home. They decided that returning to the workforce, and finding child care or paying the hefty cost of child care, was not their best option.”
Dickinson said this is the “primary driver” of the reduction.
A second prominent factor has been the high concentration of retirements that have occurred in the past couple of years.
Dickinson emphasized that many individuals at or near typical retirement age decided to call it a career due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a sizable percentage of older workers exiting the workforce in a condensed timeframe.
Such complex problems require innovative and nuanced solutions.
Dickinson emphasized that GDDC is among the local organizations seeking to make child care more affordable and widely available, which, in turn, could lure more young parents back into jobs.
SPRINGING INTO ACTION
With area employers consistently struggling to fill openings, organizations are springing into action to help them fill the gaps.
In some cases, this has involved innovative strategies.
Marla Loecke, operations manager for the Dubuque and Decorah offices of IowaWorks, said the Dubuque office recently hosted its third “Walk-in Wednesday” event.
The offering — which occurs every other week and will continue through the remainder of the year — gives job-seekers a chance to connect with employers at the IowaWorks office at 680 Main St.
“We didn’t have huge numbers of job-seekers (last week),” Loecke acknowledged. “But the people who came in were focused on getting a job. The employers were happy with the people they talked to.”
Loecke said IowaWorks is getting increasingly innovative when it comes to finding new workers in a shallow labor pool. Ideas such as a drive-thru job fair also are on the table for the future. But the frustration among employers persists.
“They all have large numbers of job openings and just cannot get them filled,” she said. “It’s across all sectors. Manufacturing, health care, school systems ... everywhere.”
MOVING FORWARD
Emily Legel, executive director of Northwest Illinois Economic Development, was pleased to see Jo Daviess County’s jobless rate decline last month. It rests comfortably below both the national and statewide averages.
“I think it speaks to the resilience of our region despite the economic setbacks we experienced last summer,” Legel said.
However, she emphasized that small retailers and restaurants are struggling to hire needed staff, particularly in communities like Stockton and others in the eastern part of the county.
Legel, too, has heard the common refrain that workforce issues are tied to exorbitant numbers of individuals on unemployment.
“I think it is a bit more nuanced than that,” she said.
Echoing other economic development officials, she pointed to the high number of baby-boomer retirements as a main cause for current issues. She agreed that parents’ decisions to exit the workforce during the pandemic continue to impact labor dynamics.
“With where we’re at now, as vaccines become available for kids under 12, I am hoping that more parents and caregivers are reaching the point where they might re-enter the workforce.”
Legel also believes that increasing housing options in Jo Daviess County will be key toward solving workforce issues in the longterm, noting that attracting new residents is crucial and, as things currently stand, the county simply doesn’t have the housing needed for new arrivals.
Ron Brisbois, executive director of Grant County Economic Development Corp., said the declining jobless rate is not a shocker to him.
“I’m not surprised a bit by it,” Brisbois said. “Our unemployment rate is always one of the lowest in the state.”
Brisbois also noted that part of the current drop in unemployment is cyclical. The jobless rate tends to reach its lowest point in the fall — usually in October — and rise to its highest around February. Such trends would explain why unemployment declined compared to the prior month, but would not explain the drop compared to September 2020, however.
And while low unemployment is generally seen as a positive economic indicator, Brisbois acknowledged the decline is striking fear into local employers.
“Businesses are hungry — they are doing what they can to bring in new workers,” he said. “And when they see that unemployment rate so low, I think they certainly do get worried. It can also discourage new businesses that are looking at coming to the area.”