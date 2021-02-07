ASBURY, Iowa — Asbury officials will hold a virtual presentation on a recently completed housing study for the city.
The presentation will occur online beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9. It can be viewed at https://bit.ly/2N1NiD4 or by calling 312-626-6799 and entering the ID number 650 640 2953.
City Council members approved the $9,000 housing study by RDG Planning and Design last April.
Availability and affordability have been two major housing concerns in Asbury, the city noted in a press release.
“In response, the City of Asbury asked RDG Planning and Design to prepare a concise assessment of housing in Asbury and recommendations for how the city may proceed in the future to address housing needs and opportunities,” the release states.