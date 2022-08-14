Hinson voices support for flood mitigation like Dubuque’s Bee Branch project during visit
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, visited Dubuque on Monday for a tour of the marquee flood mitigation projects the City of Dubuque has completed in the Bee Branch Creek Watershed.
To date, the Bee Branch Watershed Flood Mitigation Project has received $250 million in investment.
The city has been particularly successful at securing state and federal funding for the project components, with the city footing just $85.5 million of the bill at total build-out, according to City Civil Engineer Deron Muehring, who helped lead Monday’s tour.
Muehring, along with representatives of the Iowa Flood Center and American Flood Coalition, guided Hinson from the Jule Operations and Training Center to the Carter Road detention basin and West 32nd Street detention basin before a walk along the Bee Branch Creek Greenway.
“I think what is encouraging after the conversations today is, you can not only invest in flood mitigation, but you can do it in ways that really benefit your community,” Hinson said after the tour. “These projects are great examples for how to do this and make a measurable impact on water management.”
Dyersville awarded $12.5 million grant for permanent Field of Dreams stadium
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The City of Dyersville on Tuesday was awarded a $12.5 million state grant for the creation of a permanent baseball stadium at the Field of Dreams.
The grant is funded through Destination Iowa, a state program that uses funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to give grants to community projects aimed at improving quality of life and attracting tourists and new residents.
Dyersville officials applied for the funding earlier this year and intend to put it toward the creation of a permanent multi-use stadium capable of hosting professional baseball games, collegiate and amateur baseball tournaments and other year-round events.
“I couldn’t be happier for our community. It’s a great opportunity,” said Dyersville Mayor Jeff Jacque. “It’s an economic boon for Dyersville, Dubuque County and the state of Iowa … and something we can all be proud of.”
Attorneys present contrasting views in Dubuque murder trial
Attorneys in the trial of a man accused of killing a Dubuque woman presented starkly different views of what they believe happened during the first day of testimony Wednesday.
Mark T. Fishler, 61, of Dubuque, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder in the death of Berniece M. Williamson, 80.
Williamson was found dead July 15, 2021, lying just inside the back door of her residence with a roll of carpet over her head and some of her jewelry missing.
Attorneys in the case presented their opening statements Wednesday, after which family members, neighbors and responding officers took the stand.
Assistant Iowa Attorney General Douglas Hammerand told jurors he believed Fishler killed Williamson for her money and her jewelry.
“This is a case about the defendant needing money,” Hammerand said. “(Fishler) took her jewelry and her money. He got rid of the shoes he was wearing and washed his clothes. … Then he paid his late rent with over $600 in cash and went to the casino.”
Defense attorney Leigha Lattner disputed that claim, saying the trial was based on a “charge of convenience” and casting doubt that the prosecution would be able to fulfill its burden of proof.
“Mr. Fishler has been charged … because he is the convenient suspect,” she told the jury. “What’s going to be important for you to pay attention to is the evidence the state has versus what they think that they have.”
Fans thrilled to see MLB at Field of Dreams
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — For many, Thursday night at the Field of Dreams represented a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
“I grew up in this area (in Maquoketa, Iowa), and I remember the movie being filmed here,” said Casey Maxted, now of Iowa City. “This is my first trip back since I was a kid. This is a bucket-list type of item.”
Thousands descended on Dyersville on Thursday for the second Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams. The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds played at a temporary 8,000-seat stadium adjacent to the original movie site.
“It’s weird,” said Walt Kelsey, of Cincinnati. “You’re driving out here, and you feel like you’re in the middle of nowhere. You think, ‘Are they actually going to play a nationally-broadcasted game here?’ But it’s beautiful.”
Organizers: 2022 Field of Dreams game bigger, better
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The second Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville and the festivities around it were bigger and better this year, organizers and those impacted by the events said.
In addition to Thursday’s MLB game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds, the area also played host to a minor league game Tuesday and multiple days of Beyond the Game events, which included appearances by former major league players, a tailgate party and musical performances.
Even the weather cooperated.
“This rain that’s in here now could have come in last night, but waited,” Keith Rahe, president and CEO of Travel Dubuque, said Friday. “Then the (full) moon was breathtaking last night, which we hear a lot of people comment on. Somebody up there was just looking out for us.”
Dubuque group seeks funding assistance, support from city in bid to buy soccer complex
A local organization seeks support and funding assistance from the City of Dubuque as part of its bid to try to purchase the Dubuque Soccer Complex.
Dubuque City Council members Monday, Aug. 15, are expected to consider a letter of support for Dubuque Soccer Alliance’s bid to buy the complex from Dubuque Community Schools and to discuss an additional request to provide the alliance $300,000 in funding toward improvements at the site.
In a memo to council members, City Manager Mike Van Milligen recommended approving the letter of support but advised that council members discuss the funding request during their annual goal-setting sessions scheduled for later this month as a potential expenditure for fiscal year 2024.
The Dubuque Community School Board is accepting bids for the Dubuque Soccer Complex through Thursday, Aug. 18.
