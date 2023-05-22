When Nora Schmalz was 8 years old, she began sewing clothes for her Barbie dolls.
A few years later, she graduated to using her mother, Julie’s, old sewing machine, and as a high schooler, she received a new sewing machine for Christmas.
“That’s when I really started making my own clothes and exploring pattern making,” said Nora, now 17, of Dubuque. “There’s always something different you can make ... and there’s always something more for me to learn or practice.”
Nora, who graduated from Wahlert Catholic High School on Sunday, plans to study fashion design in college and channel her love of clothing into a career.
“Fashion is everywhere, because everyone wears clothes, so it’s super important, and you can tell a lot about who a person is by what they wear,” she said.
From her early days as a Barbie seamstress to now, Nora’s skills blossomed. During her junior year, Nora took an online class through Parsons School of Design in New York, but she is otherwise self-taught.
In the fall, Nora sewed her own homecoming dress, which took about two to three weeks to complete. She also designed and created an outfit for a scholarship contest for Savannah (Ga.) College of Art and Design, where she will enroll in the fall. Although she didn’t win the contest, the piece she designed is one of the projects of which she is most proud.
This spring, she completed an internship with AMIDST magazine, a digital and print publication that focuses on Midwestern art, fashion and culture. As part of the internship, she attended Fashion Week Minnesota in April and designed a “look book” for the event, which included the times of fashion shows throughout the week and the types of clothing showcased there.
While at Wahlert, Nora participated in a variety of activities, including Interact Club, STOP Club (Students Teaching Others Peace), Knitting Club, Art Club, choir, show choir and tennis. She also took college credit and Advanced Placement classes, which she said emphasized the importance of a strong work ethic.
“(At Wahlert), I learned how to want to take difficult classes and push myself,” she said.
English teacher Sandra Gaul, the adviser for the school’s newspaper and yearbook, described Nora as creative, detail-oriented and willing to step out of her comfort zone.
In her yearbook class, Gaul challenged Nora to design a page spread, and despite a lack of experience, Nora tackled the assignment eagerly and came up with an “impressive” finished product, Gaul said, adding Nora’s desire to expand her horizons will serve her well as she pursues fashion.
“The fact that she’s willing to take a chance on a career that is hard to break into shows that she’s dedicated,” Gaul said. “I think she’ll be very successful wherever she ends up, because she’s thoughtful, she approaches things from a critical point of view ... and she’s a problem-solver.”
