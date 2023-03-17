City of Dubuque officials are recommending that a new management firm take the lead overseeing operations at Grand River Center.
Dubuque City Council will consider a new facility management agreement for the center at Monday, March 20, meeting.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
City of Dubuque officials are recommending that a new management firm take the lead overseeing operations at Grand River Center.
Dubuque City Council will consider a new facility management agreement for the center at Monday, March 20, meeting.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen and Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware recommend that the city enter an agreement with OVG360 to operate, market and manage Grand River Center, a press release states.
Platinum Hospital Group LLC has managed the center since it opened in 2003, and its agreement with the city to do so is set to end March 31. In October, the city sought proposals for a professional management firm to oversee the facility's daily operations. Officials said at the time that they wanted to see if the center could be operated in a more cost-effective manner.
The request for proposals received three responses: OVG360, Platinum Hospitality Group LLC and VenuWorks Inc. OVG360 received a unanimous recommendation, the release states.
“OVG360’s strategy presented of an aggressive approach to sales and marketing, dedicated food and beverage approach, partnership-driven approach, revenue generation through sponsorship sales, focus on sustainability, commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and excellence in transition matched the city’s goals and vision for the Grand River Center into the future,” Ware said in the release.
OVG360 works with 230 venues, including 59 convention centers, "with most of their clients being public entities including cities, counties, and states," the release states. Those venues include Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center and Hy-Vee Hall at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Waterloo Convention Center at Sullivan Brothers Plaza in Waterloo and Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City.
Should the city council approve the agreement with OVG360, the company would take over the facility's management on March 31.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(2) comments
Sell it.
Why aren’t the bids disclosed? How do we know who had the lower bid, as opposed to the best sales pitch? Come on man!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.