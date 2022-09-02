DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- One person was injured Thursday in a rollover crash between Dyersville and New Vienna.
Heather R. Casey, 31, of Epworth, was injured but did not seek medical attention following the crash, according to a crash report.
The crash was reported to authorities at about 2:40 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of U.S. 52 and Floyd Road. The report states that the crash was reported by a passerby, and authorities found the vehicle unoccupied.
An ensuing investigation found that Casey was driving south on U.S. 52 when the vehicle left the roadway and entered a ditch. The vehicle went airborne and landed across Floyd Road, rolling once before coming to a rest on its wheels.
Blood was found on the airbags inside the vehicle, the report states. Casey's driver's license was found, along with multiple open containers of alcohol.
Authorities met with Casey at her residence, where she reported that the crash occurred at about 1:45 a.m. Thursday after she fell asleep at the wheel. She reported being picked up by family members following the crash.
Casey told authorities that she did not drink prior to the crash but drank afterwards, the report states. Casey's story was corroborated by multiple family members.
Casey was cited with failure to report a crash, failure to maintain control of her vehicle, having an open container inside a vehicle and failure to maintain or use a safety belt.