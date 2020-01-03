A pair of established businesses soon will relocate to Dubuque’s Millwork District.
Adam’s Dance Connection, a dance studio at 4855 Asbury Road, will relocate to Schmid Innovation Center, 900 Jackson St., on Feb. 1. Meanwhile, women’s clothing store The Midwest Girl will make the short move from Cable Car Square to 898 Jackson St. in early spring.
Adam Kieffer, owner of Adam’s Dance Connection, said he hopes to add to a growing sense of momentum in the area.
“There is already a lot going on in the Millwork District, and in the years ahead, it is really going to develop into a bustling place,” he said. “I hope the studio will bring some extra vibrancy there.”
DANCE CONNECTION
Kieffer didn’t begin dancing until his 20s, but he quickly fell in love with it.
He landed a job as a dance instructor in Connecticut in 2001 and worked there for seven years. He returned to Dubuque with his wife, Jessica, in 2008.
The following year, he began training contestants for the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Dancing With the Stars event. This helped spread the word about his dancing acumen and inspired him to further pursue teaching.
Adam’s Dance Connection opened on Asbury Road in September 2015. The business teaches myriad dancing styles, including Latin, swing, wedding and line.
Kieffer has relished the opportunity to pursue his passion.
“I get to do something that I love each day,” he said.
Kieffer enjoyed his time on Asbury Road but was drawn to the potential of the Millwork District.
He believes the expected opening this fall of Dupaco Community Credit Union’s operations center, located across the street from Schmid Innovation Center, will bring more people to the area and add to his client base.
Moreover, his new space itself – which is set up like a dance studio with mirrors on the walls – was too good to ignore. The space previously housed a Pilates studio.
MIDWEST GIRL
The Midwest Girl has been based at 471 W. Fourth St. since early 2016, and co-owner Marissa Hoffmann said the business has flourished there. Part of the appeal was the store’s proximity to Fenelon Place Elevator. The historic tourist attraction frequently brought customers to The Midwest Girl.
“It is such a recognizable structure in Dubuque,” said Hoffmann. “It has a charm to it, and it brought a lot of foot traffic. There are a lot of people who would never have found us if not for that.”
Even so, she said it had become increasingly apparent that The Midwest Girl was outgrowing its space. Hoffmann said it was hard for customers to move around on busy holiday shopping days.
The layout of the space — spread across multiple levels — also was not conducive to the changing nature of the business model. Hoffmann said employees frequently had to trek up and down stairs to access storage areas and retrieve products to fulfill online or wholesale orders.
Hoffmann and co-owner Marah Odgers considered multiple spots for their new location but were highly impressed by the Jackson Street site.
“In my mind, I had this idea of what the perfect space would look like,” she said. “Right when we pulled up to that location, I knew it was the one.”
Hoffmann said the 1,200-square-foot space will be “open and inviting” to customers.
The building at 898 Jackson St. includes space for three occupants.
Delta 3, an architectural and engineering firm, moved into a two-story portion of that building last year. The firm also renovated a pair of attached, one-story spaces in hopes of attracting additional businesses.
Hoffmann anticipates The Midwest Girl will open its Millwork District location in March or April, once extensive renovations are complete.
Both businesses plan to remain open in their existing locations until they are ready to open in their new ones.