Every Christmas Eve, Penny Splinter confronts the anniversary of her husband’s death.
The sight of decorations can get her “worked up,” but she continues to hang wreaths covered in glitter baubles and place a tree in her home. The kitchen smells of potpourri and twinkling lights adorn the tops of the cabinets.
Penny opens her Dubuque house to guests, where her family celebrates the season and remembers Chris.
During the Iraq War, U.S. Army Maj. Chris Splinter was killed on Dec. 24, 2003, by a roadside bomb near the city of Samarra.
The jokester of a man who Penny met during study hall in 1977, who took her to see “Star Wars” on their first date, was dead.
But the loss did not consume the Splinter family’s Christmas.
The holiday brings time for reflection — an acknowledgment that the things they hold dear can be ripped away in an instant — so they choose to embrace what matters to them: family, friends and love.
“Just appreciate what you have,” Penny said, “because you never know when it may be taken away from you.”
CHRISTMAS LOSS
For Chris’ children, Mitch Splinter, 29, and Rachel Meyer, 26, the day their father died was a shock that blurred the ensuing days.
“It was just a really weird dreamlike state,” said Mitch. “Every other time he left … we’d say goodbye and he’d come back.”
They received the news during their annual trip to visit their extended family in Platteville, Wis. Penny, Mitch and Rachel drove from their home at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., where Chris had been stationed before his deployment.
At Chris’ parents’ house, an officer informed Penny of the explosion.
Penny believes God decides when a person will come into the world and when he will leave. One thought circled around and around.
“I trust you God,” she told herself.
Penny tearfully relayed the news to Mitch and Rachel, then 13 and 10 years old.
“Mitchell wouldn’t look at me,” Penny said. “He would just stare straight ahead.”
The following morning, on Christmas Day, Penny and the children celebrated with her parents as they originally intended. Later, Mitch and Rachel traveled to Rockford, Ill., to spend time with Chris’ oldest sibling, Cathi Beck.
Penny spent much of the holiday determining the arrival date of her husband’s body and arranging his funeral.
“It’s like part of you is gone,” she said.
NEXT YEAR AND THE NEXT
Penny said Rachel’s love for the holidays propelled the family through the Christmas seasons that followed, which they celebrated at home in Dubuque after moving to the city.
“She motivated me just because of her innocence,” Penny said. “I kept decorating.”
Penny and God had “a lot of conversations” after Chris died.
Although faith is not a panacea for her pain, Penny tries to emulate the patience demonstrated by the biblical figure of Job.
According to Scripture, he lost his children, health and property by God’s will, but Job did not curse God and his status was restored.
“I always believed that God takes something away — he’s going to bring back something better or equal,” Penny said. “That’s where I struggle. When is that going to happen?”
She misses particularities of the holiday experience with Chris, like the time he forgot to check whether a string of lights still worked before wrapping them around the Christmas tree.
But the holiday has not become a dirge, Mitch said.
Instead of correlating Christmas with his father’s death, the family celebrates the man that Chris was by sharing memories or watching his favorite movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
“My dad died so that we could have our freedoms and be able to enjoy things like religion,” Rachel said. “It just puts into perspective that life is precious.”
CHANGES
December days are among the darkest of the year, but life has brought new changes that also have redefined the family’s Christmas. Now Penny’s children have in-laws to visit.
Mitch’s wife, Rachel Splinter, is pregnant, and Penny looks forward to the birth of her granddaughter in the coming months — a bundle of joy who will bring new memories.
Penny is gleeful.
“Next year, we’re going to have a little baby around here.”