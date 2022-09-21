GALENA, Ill. — The leaders of Galena’s hospital have unveiled a planned $34.5 million expansion to increase available services and create 26 new full-time jobs.

The project at Midwest Medical Center will add 42,546 square feet to the facility, bringing its total size to about 136,000 square feet. Additionally, about 35,000 square feet of existing space will be renovated.

