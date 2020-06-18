Guests were evacuated temporarily this morning from a Dubuque hotel after construction workers struck a nearby gas line, according to the Dubuque Fire Department.

Assistant Fire Chief Mark Ludescher said firefighters responded to a gas leak at Days Inn by Wyndham Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St.

Ludescher said a construction company working on site struck a gas line.

Some guests were evacuated, but he did not know how many.

The gas leak was contained and the scene cleared by the fire department as of about 10:20 a.m., Ludescher said.

