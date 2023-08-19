A Dubuque man was sentenced to two years of probation for helping drive suspects out of town following a Dubuque fatal shooting.
Don M. Collins Jr., 24, was recently given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of accessory after the fact.
The sentencing order from Iowa District Associate Judge Mark Hostager states that Collins faces a two-year prison sentence if he violates terms of his probation. Collins also must reside at the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. for one year or until maximum benefits are achieved.
The charge stems from the events that took place after the Feb. 7 shooting death of Lonnie E. Burns, 31, of Dubuque.
Five individuals have been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in Burns’ death: Jermaine D. Bolds, 30, of Dubuque; Tiarha D. Godwin, 17, of Maquoketa, Iowa; Aaron C. Johnson, 24, of Chicago.; Kenneth D. Reed, 27, of Indianapolis.; and Terry J. Valrie, 29, of Dubuque. Johnson is additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Charges against a sixth individual were dismissed.
Court documents state that a group of six, including the five charged with murder, planned to rob Burns and left for Burns’ Rhomberg Avenue residence at about 12:25 a.m. Feb. 7. During an ensuing argument outside of the residence, Johnson shot at Burns, and the group fled, court documents state.
Dubuque police responded to the area at about 12:45 a.m. and found Burns unresponsive in a yard between 711 and 715 Rhomberg Ave., and he was pronounced dead at a local hospital. An autopsy found he sustained three gunshot wounds.
Police were later told in an interview that Godwin called Collins and Heather A. Hayes, 40, of Dubuque, for a ride after fleeing the scene, documents state. Hayes — who is Godwin’s mother — is also charged with accessory after the fact for allegedly helping the suspects leave Dubuque after the shooting. Collins and Hayes then drove Godwin to Hayes’ residence, court documents state.
Police executed a search warrant at the residence and found Collins and Hayes there. Documents state that Collins admitted to picking up Godwin that morning. Collins also admitted he left Dubuque that day but would not state who he was with, documents state.
Documents state that traffic camera footage shows a vehicle known to be in Collins’ possession was seen taking Bolds and Johnson to Illinois at about 4 a.m. Feb. 7.
Hayes admitted in a Feb. 9 interview that she and Collins transported Bolds and Johnson out of Dubuque early Feb. 7, documents state.
Both Bolds and Johnson also reported that Hayes and Collins took them out of Dubuque following the shooting, documents state.