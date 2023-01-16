DURANGO, Iowa — In the 1960s, Dave Howe graduated from North Dakota State School of Science with an industrial drafting degree and immediately was recruited by Collins Radio, a Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based company that designed and produced radio equipment.
“Collins was recruiting a ton of graduates from my school,” said Dave, now 76, of Durango.
It was the height of the Vietnam War, and soon Dave was called for his draft physical. Taking advantage of a 120-day delayed enlistment being offered by the U.S. Air Force, Dave became an airman and served four years, one of those in Vietnam.
“After I got back, Collins had to hire me back because it was a government law at that time,” he said. “And that’s when I met Karen.”
Karen Swiser, a Cedar Rapids native, was a secretary at Collins, and Dave noticed her right away.
“There were a bunch of old gals I worked with,” he said. “Karen was a secretary for some of the guys in the office. And you know, she’s a good looking young gal. So that’s where it kind of started.”
Karen, also 76, said it was the things they had in common that piqued her interest.
“As we talked and got to know each other, I realized we liked a lot of the same things,” she said. “We had a lot of things in common, and we really just grew up together.”
Dave said Karen taught him a lot during their dating days, including important things such as how to tip servers.
“She also worked as a server at a hotel bar, and I wasn’t a great tipper,” he said. “She taught me to tip well.”
The couple got engaged over the Christmas holiday in 1971, just as Dave got laid off at Collins Radio. He decided to head home to northern Minnesota to job-hunt and help his mother after his father died.
Then a friend, who had just started a new job at John Deere Dubuque Works, told Dave he should apply there. Dave returned to Iowa and got hired at John Deere.
The couple married in Cedar Rapids on Aug. 4, 1972, and soon began their new lives in Dubuque, where Karen also began to work at John Deere as a secretary.
“The guy in personnel told us we wouldn’t like Dubuque,” she said. “He said, ‘You’re not Catholic, you don’t have children, and you’re not from here.’ But we’re still here. We have made a very good life here. It’s what you make of it, right? You don’t wait for somebody to come and say, ‘Hey, I’d like to meet you.’ You go out and make it happen.”
Dave and Karen built their dream home overlooking a pastoral landscape of woods and valleys in Durango in 1981.
“We hope to be here for a lot more years,” Dave said.
Donna Kaukaskie, of Dubuque, and her husband, Bob, have known the Howes since they first came to the area.
“One of my first jobs was working with Karen at Deere,” she said. “We played volleyball together, we’ve traveled together and done four-wheeling together. They’re very good friends.”
Donna said Dave and Karen have a special bond.
“They’re not real affectionate in public, but you can see how well they treat each other,” she said.
And while many couples without children might shy away from families with kids for a number of reasons, Donna said the Howes are just the opposite.
“They’ve always loved to hang out with the kids, too,” she said. “They’re interested in what the kids are doing and what’s going on in their lives.”
In addition to their friends’ children, nieces and nephews in Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota and Iowa are an important part of Dave and Karen’s life.
“We’ve always been close with them,” Karen said.
Traveling has always been something the Howes enjoy doing together, and they have made visits to Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Russia, Mexico and Puerto Rico, to name a few places. As they have gotten older, it’s been harder to convince Dave to leave home for long treks around the world, though Karen still is eager to explore more of it.
“But you have to plant that seed,” Karen said. “I bring it up every once in a while, and eventually he agrees. That’s how I got him to go to Australia.”
Closer to home, they have enjoyed many years of skiing together at Sundown Mountain Resort and Chestnut Mountain Resort. Karen said Dave started skiing first.
“He’d come home from skiing, and he’d snuggle up to me, and he was very cold,” she said. “I either had to join him or he was going to have to sleep in another room.”
Dave also played hockey and has a shop where, in his words, “I like to putter around.” Karen enjoys quilting and belongs to a group that makes pieces for Quilts of Valor, which presents quilts to war veterans.
The “Cardless Card Club,” a once-active card playing club that has morphed into a once-in-a-while dinner out, is something the couple continues to do with longtime friends.
“They’re such good friends,” Donna said. “They’d do anything for anybody.”
As for the key to their 50-year marriage, Dave had some pointed advice.
“Don’t do everything together,” he said. “You have to have your own interests and go your separate ways once in a while.”
Karen nodded.
“It would not have worked for us — I don’t think it would work for anybody — to be together all of the time,” she said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, the Howes would turn on the TV at 5 p.m. to watch the news.
“Karen would get her glass of wine,” Dave said. “I’d get a couple of beers. It got to be too much. So we shut off the TV and took our wine and beer out on the front porch and looked at the beautiful view. Best thing we could’ve done.”
Karen said the change in their routine allowed them to talk to each other more and enjoy each other’s company.
“We have discussions,” she said. “And, of course, that means I’m still planting that seed for us to travel more while we still can. You know, you learn to pick your battles.”
