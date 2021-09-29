Sorry, an error occurred.
CASCADE, Iowa — Cascade City Council members this week voted to set trick-or-treat hours prior to a parade and dance hosted by the fire department.
Members unanimously voted to set trick-or-treat from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 30.
The Cascade Fire Department will host a parade that day, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the west end of the city. The parade will end at Legion Hall, where a band will play from 8 to 11 p.m.
