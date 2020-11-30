A Dubuque Community Schools initiative aims to ensure students have similar learning experiences in each course, no matter who teaches it.
District leaders this school year are creating “blueprint courses” for every sixth- through 12th-grade class, which will offer a basic framework of assessments, access to coursework and learning standards for teachers to use with students.
“We want to make sure that each student has an equitable educational experience across the district, no matter what school you are at,” said Julie Lange, the district’s director of digital literacy.
Staff are building the blueprint courses in Canvas, the district’s learning management system for secondary students. When completed, each course will have a basic outline with common assessments and common online navigational tools, so students have similar overall experiences in each course, regardless of their teacher or the school they attend.
“It’s kind of a package deal that’s pushed out to the teacher who is teaching the course,” Lange said.
She said as an example that students in a particular social studies course might have a different experience in the class depending on where they go to school. With the blueprint courses, those classes would look more similar because they have the same minimum elements such as common tests and projects.
However, teachers are able to add their own assignments on top of the basic course structure to integrate their passions into their instruction.
“There is a minimum expectation, then the blueprint course would provide that, which would identify and directly address the standards, but there is room for those teachers to have what we would call the art of teaching,” Lange said. “They can dress things up if they would like.”
She said bringing some standardized practices to courses helps ensure equity in students’ learning experiences and in their ability to access course materials.
“I think a standard navigation and a standard practice just takes away barriers for kids,” Lange said.
Mark Burns, the district’s executive director of secondary education, said the effort aims to make sure all students learn content area standards needed to prepare them for their futures.
“We want to make sure that each one of our students is prepared based on the standards for the work world or the next step in their life after they leave high school,” he said.
While the standards that students are expected to reach in each course are the same, teachers still have space to use their own styles to get students to that point, Burns said.
Lange noted that the blueprint courses are a result of multiple years of work, including time spent building common assessments and other efforts.
“It’s an exciting time to make sure our students are all having accessible access to core instruction,” she said