Two Wisconsin state lawmakers this week proposed legislation to establish a grant program for local, rural road improvement projects.

Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, and Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, have introduced a plan to establish the Ag-Road Improvement Program, with the idea to invest $150 million in improving roads frequently used by agriculture workers.

