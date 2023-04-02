Two Wisconsin state lawmakers this week proposed legislation to establish a grant program for local, rural road improvement projects.
Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, and Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, have introduced a plan to establish the Ag-Road Improvement Program, with the idea to invest $150 million in improving roads frequently used by agriculture workers.
“The idea formulated because we have 62,000 miles of town road in Wisconsin, and most town roads are chip sealed,” Tranel said. “...That was awesome for a really long time, but the reality is a lot of town roads and a lot of county roads just aren’t adequately built to handle today’s volume and weight of traffic. A lot are in pretty rough shape. It’s not that the equipment is too big. It’s that the roads haven’t been upgraded to meet the demands of modern-day agriculture.”
Marklein added that many rural roads this time of year have a posted weight limit, meaning farmers and their suppliers spend more money hauling half loads to meet the requirement.
“I represent the most agriculturally-dependent Senate district in the state of Wisconsin,” he said. “There are tons and tons of townships and a lot of town roads in the district. This proposal is a way for me to satisfy the concerns of two big groups in the district: local townships and local farmers.”
Should the program legislation pass, townships and other municipalities would be able to apply for grants to fix their rural roads. Tranel said the funds would be allocated based on the amount of economic agriculture activity that takes place on the road.
“Even though we’re using agriculture as a reason to get the funding allocated, and agriculture will be a big benefactor, for everybody who drives on a country town road, ATVs, UTVs, bikes, there’s going to be a ton of benefit to a lot of people.”
Marklein said the process would be similar to the state’s Local Roads Improvement Program, which he also was involved in implementing. He added that all awarded projects would be 100% funded by the Ag-Road Improvement Program and not require a local match.
Both Marklein and Tranel said they hoped to see the program be implemented in the state’s budget this year. Marklein added that the legislation already has over 30 co-sponsors.
“I would say there’s a reasonable chance this thing may become law,” Marklein said. “This is one-time money. We do have a significant amount of one-time surplus in the state checkbook right now. I think this would be a very wise use of one-time money for one-time projects.”
Jon Knautz, Grant County Highway Department commissioner, said there is a need for road improvements for farmers to transport and receive products to and from main roads.
“There is a need, because we have more bicycles on narrow roads,” he added. “We have ATVs and UTVs. There is the need for wider roads, wider surfaced roads.”
