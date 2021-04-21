The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Deandre R. Shumake, 32, of 2842 Burlington St., was arrested at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging domestic assault with injury, obstruction of emergency communications, two counts of child endangerment and failure to appear in court. Court documents state that he assaulted his girlfriend, Tajhie P. Green, 30, at their residence on Feb. 1 in the presence of two children.
- Cori A. Granacki, 40, of 2235 Roosevelt St., was arrested at 6:02 p.m. Monday in the area of Roosevelt and Prescott streets on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Granacki assaulted Nicholas D. Rivera, 28, of the same address on March 8.