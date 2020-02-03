PEOSTA, Iowa — An alternative rock band member and advocate against human trafficking will give three free presentations this week in Peosta.
David Zach, of the band Remedy Drive, will give presentations at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta.
Zach has made nine trips to Southeast Asia and Latin America to expose human trafficking with the group The Exodus Road, according to a press release. Information gathered by the group helps authorities make raids in red-light districts.
The presentations are 60 minutes long and include time for questions from audience members.