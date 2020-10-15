Alessandro Amadore bid his hometown of Rome a temporary farewell and headed to the airport.
After what seemed like an endlessly long flight and hours of navigating a foreign airport with signs in a language he still was learning, the 17-year-old eventually made it to Dubuque.
But before he could explore his new city and start at Dubuque Senior High School, he had to quarantine for 14 days at his new home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The isolation didn’t bother him, though, he said. Just observing his new surroundings was captivating.
“It was hard, but I ordered food and sat outside because it was new for me,” Amadore said. “The days went really fast.”
Joan Schueller, assistant principal at Senior, said that in typical years the school district accepts four foreign exchange students. This year, however, Amadore and a student from Germany were the only two who came to study in the Dubuque Community School District.
“They are tested and quarantined before they get on the plane, and they quarantine before they get (to school),” she said. “We felt like the safety precautions were adequate.”
Schueller said students like Amadore help further diversify the school district by bringing in new cultures and perspectives.
“It’s a good experience any time you can bring more diversity to our building,” she said.
So far, Amadore only has been in school for a short time. He said he loves it and the city.
“I am from Rome, and in Rome, we have 3 million residents,” he said. “I love Dubuque because I love that you can get through the whole city in 20 minutes. Sometimes, I need two hours to travel through my city. For me, (Dubuque) is really strange and awesome.”
Amadore said one of his host brothers is the same age as him and attends Tri-State Christian School in Dubuque but is still able to help him with his classes as well as practice his English — one of the main reasons he wanted to come to the U.S.
“I love him because I can talk a lot of English,” he said. “When you are going to look for work in Italy, these types of experiences are really important. It’s really, really important that you can grow your personality.”
Amadore and Kyung Hyeon “Hannah” Kim, a foreign exchange student from South Korea, both live with Tracy Steel and his family. Steel said they hosted students from other countries last year and enjoyed it.
“I worked with teenagers for over 30 years as a teacher, and we absolutely love teenagers,” he said. “I personally came from difficult teenage years, so that gives me a desire to help teenagers wherever I can make things better.”
Kim, 16, said this is her second year attending Tri-State Christian School. After the pandemic began, she went home to be with family in South Korea, but when the new school year started, she was able to return and resume in-person classes.
“The way I came back here was crazy,” she said. “I was wearing my mask on the airplane for 16-17 hours. School doesn’t require me to wear a mask, which is awesome. But in school, we are still careful about COVID stuff.”
Although he still has not had much of an opportunity to get to know the city of Dubuque, Amadore joked he has found many new temptations that did not exist back home.
“I love the fast food places here,” he said. “It’s different because it is not healthy, which is not easy for me. I eat whatever I want in Italy, but I cannot do this here.”
Some other area school districts, including Western Dubuque and West Delaware, did not participate in foreign exchange programs this year.
“The last two students we had last year contributed so much to our school,” said Tim Felderman, West Delaware High School principal. “... We tremendously value the culture they bring. We felt really bad we could not offer that this year.”