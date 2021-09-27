Funds will be coming to Iowa this fall as part of a national program to help households that have fallen behind on water and wastewater bills and are facing disconnection.
This is the first time the Iowa Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program has received funding for water services in the 40 years the program has been in place, according to Christine Taylor, bureau chief for energy assistance in the Iowa Department of Human Rights.
“We are just so excited to be able to help people,” Taylor said. “...Because of the pandemic, it has become more notable that water has become a necessity.”
She said that the program will only be offered to residential customers. Requirements include a household’s countable income being at or below 200% of current federal poverty guidelines and proof that a water burden, such as a disconnect notice, exists.
The program is currently set to begin Oct. 1, Taylor said, but the federal government has not yet given the state its $10 million allocation for the program.
She added that the program officially runs through Sept. 30, 2023, but the state anticipates that the funding will be gone prior to that date.
Taylor also noted that water vendors must agree to participate in the program, so those without a participating vendor cannot be served.
The funding will go to the Department of Human Rights, she said, but the program will be administered through 16 community action agencies throughout the state. Those wishing to apply should contact their area agency for more information.
“Having this money to help these households, if it can free up some of their resources, maybe they can get caught up in another area, as well,” Taylor said.
Hawkeye Area Community Action Program is the agency for Dubuque, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties. Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation is the agency for Clayton County.
Rose Hoerner, City of Dubuque utility billing supervisor, said that, after the funds become available, the department will add HACAP to the list of resources provided to city residences issued a disconnection notice on their water service.
Dubuque resumed sending disconnect notices to those behind on water payments on Aug. 1, after pausing since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The city is continuing to not add late fees on top of overdue balances, Hoerner noted.
She also provided that there are currently 1,127 accounts in the city with balances of $125 or more and at least 31 days past due. This totals to $680,320 in past-due balances.
The numbers indicate that residents are still struggling to make payments, she said, adding that the past-due balance isn’t going down as quickly as anticipated.
“When they receive disconnect notices, they’re paying (the balance) in full,” Hoerner said. “So it’s difficult to say if they’re in need or if they’re holding off as long as they can.”