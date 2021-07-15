Authorities said a Dubuque County man arranged to have sex with a teen for money, then called law enforcement when she just left with the cash.
Keith B. Woodyard, 68, of rural Dubuque, was arrested at 7:34 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on a charge of prostitution.
Court documents state that Woodyard called law enforcement to report a theft at his residence. He told authorities that he had met a girl online “and they made an agreement he would pay her for sex.”
Woodyard told authorities that he picked up the teen and a friend, took them to his residence and gave the girl $450, but then she changed her mind and left with the money.
Law enforcement reported that the girl was younger than 18. Woodyard told the Telegraph Herald that he did not know she was underage until he was informed by law enforcement. He said the online ad to which he responded said the girl was 19 and that she told him she was 19 when he picked her up.