Capra Bank
Capra Bank will be located at East Ninth and Washington streets in Dubuque.

 Dave Kettering

A new financial institution led by former area banking officials is expected to open soon in Dubuque, where its headquarters also will be located.

Tut Fuller will serve as CEO and chairman of Capra Bank, which will be located at the corner of East Ninth and Washington streets in the former Dubuque Food Co-Op space. The new, full-service branch location comes after Tut Fuller and Thomas J. Fuller — Tut Fuller’s brother, who will serve on Capra Bank’s board — acquired a bank in Montezuma, Iowa, last year.

ran17

Glad to see!

